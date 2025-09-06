Detective Brueau

Submit Release
On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 10:00 AM, members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Marlon Clements, age 53, of 121 Washington Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island, on the following: 1) Affidavit/Arrest Warrant out of the Providence Police Department for Failure to Register as a Level III Sex Offender. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Violent Fugitive Task Force. Mr. Clements was taken into custody without incident and turned directly over to the Providence Police Department on scene.

MEDIA CONTACT: Major Kenneth Moriarty, Detective Commander, 401-764-5604

