Detective Brueau

On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 10:00 AM, members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Marlon Clements, age 53, of 121 Washington Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island, on the following: 1) Affidavit/Arrest Warrant out of the Providence Police Department for Failure to Register as a Level III Sex Offender. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Violent Fugitive Task Force. Mr. Clements was taken into custody without incident and turned directly over to the Providence Police Department on scene. MEDIA CONTACT: Major Kenneth Moriarty, Detective Commander, 401-764-5604

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.