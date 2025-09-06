New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation, DLS

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-338-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2025 at 2238 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Carl E. Anderson

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/05/2025 at approximately 2238 hours, Vermont State Trooper’s from the New Haven Barracks responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on US Route 7, in the town of Leicester. Troopers identified the operator as Carl E. Anderson (59) of Sudbury, VT. While speaking with Anderson Troopers observed several signs of impairment.

Investigation also revealed that Anderson was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Anderson was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Anderson was brought to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Anderson was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 22, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.