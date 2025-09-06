New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation, DLS
CASE#: 25B5004035
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-338-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/05/2025 at 2238 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Leicester, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Carl E. Anderson
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sudbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/05/2025 at approximately 2238 hours, Vermont State Trooper’s from the New Haven Barracks responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on US Route 7, in the town of Leicester. Troopers identified the operator as Carl E. Anderson (59) of Sudbury, VT. While speaking with Anderson Troopers observed several signs of impairment.
Investigation also revealed that Anderson was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Anderson was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Anderson was brought to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Anderson was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 22, 2025, at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N/A
