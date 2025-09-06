Study finds less than 40% of Medicare beneficiaries with OUD receive standard care

A Health Affairs study published Sept. 2 found that less than 40% of Medicare beneficiaries with opioid use disorder received standard care in alignment with quality measures. Researchers analyzed Medicare enrollment, claims and encounter data to assess the extent to which beneficiaries with OUD received treatment in alignment with eight nationally recognized quality measures in 2020. The study found that Medicare Advantage performed worse than fee-for-service Medicare on six of eight measures, and that Medicare performed worse than Medicaid on all three comparable OUD quality measures available.

The authors said a variety of initiatives could be used to improve OUD treatment for Medicare beneficiaries, including enhanced Medicare coverage, policies enabling more providers to treat beneficiaries with OUD, policies and programs to facilitate care connections following hospitalization or an emergency department visit, and initiatives encouraging beneficiaries to seek treatment.