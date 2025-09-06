Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation Issued Ahead of Hurricane Kiko

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



SYLVIA LUKE

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA

EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION ISSUED AHEAD OF HURRICANE KIKO



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 5, 2025

HONOLULU — Acting Governor Sylvia Luke today at 1:10 p.m. issued an emergency proclamation declaring a state of emergency across the entire state of Hawai‘i due to the possible inclement weather posed by Hurricane Kiko. As of 8:00 a.m. Friday, September 5, 2025, Hurricane Kiko, a major hurricane located approximately 1,200 miles east-southeast of Hawai‘i, is forecast to approach the islands as a tropical storm early next week.

The disaster emergency relief period will commence immediately and continue through Friday, September 19, 2025, unless extended or terminated earlier.

The proclamation activates emergency measures and resources to protect public health, safety and welfare. Tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and high surf associated with Hurricane Kiko could begin affecting portions of the state as early as Monday, September 8, 2025.

“To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilize resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm,” said Acting Governor Sylvia Luke. “We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly.”

The emergency proclamation authorizes the Hawai‘i National Guard to assist civilian authorities and directs all state agencies to cooperate in response efforts. It also activates the Major Disaster Fund to provide financial resources for emergency actions.

Several state laws are temporarily suspended to facilitate expedited emergency response and recovery activities, including provisions related to procurement, public works and environmental regulations.

The state of Hawai‘i encourages all residents to monitor official updates, follow preparedness instructions and ensure they have emergency supplies on hand.

For more information and updates, visit the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency’s website.

For real-time updates on weather conditions and warnings, visit the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/hfo.

A copy of the executed EP is linked here and is posted on the Emergency Proclamations page on the Governor’s website.