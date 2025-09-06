Submit Release
WORST OF THE WORST ARRESTED: Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Murdering an 8-Year-Old, Distributing Child Pornography, and Bank Robbery

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, September 4, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested convicted criminal illegal aliens in operations across the country. Some of the worst of the worst arrests include violent offenders convicted of murdering an 8-year-old, sexual exploitation of children, bank robbery, assault, and drug trafficking

“Yesterday, ICE arrested more WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens including an illegal alien convicted of murdering an 8-year-old. Other criminal illegal aliens arrested were convicted of distributing child pornography, bank robbery, assault, and drug trafficking,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, these dirtbags are off American streets.”

 

Yesterday’s arrests include: 

 

Angel Eduardo Zamora-Yanez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assaultand taking a weapon from a peace officer.

Vicente Lopez-Padilla, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of homicide/willful kill and murder of a victim 8 years of age.

Ahmed Ali Asiri, a criminal illegal alien from Saudi Arabia, convicted of bank robbery.

Luis Cabrera-Cantarero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of promotion, distribution and possession ofchild pornography.

Sebastian Navarrete-Oyorzabal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

