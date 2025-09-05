Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Flood Threat

TEXAS, September 5 - September 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of heavy rain in the forecast over the weekend that could lead to flash flooding.

"Texas stands ready to assist local officials as severe weather threatens communities across the state," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state resources in anticipation of potential flash flooding. Texans are urged to take all necessary precautions for severe weather, monitor forecasts and road conditions, heed guidance from state and local officials, and create an emergency plan to keep themselves and loved ones safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

According to the National Weather Service, moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Lorena is expected to interact with a cold front this weekend, leading to potential for excessive rainfall and flash flooding across large areas of West, Northwest, Central, South, and Southeast Texas. A severe storm risk in North and Northeast Texas may also include threats of damaging wind and large hail. Texans are urged to pay close attention to local forecast information.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas National Guard: Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with rescues

Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capabilities to assist with rescues Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Package consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Package consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to proactively prepare by following instructions from local officials, making an emergency plan, and building a kit containing emergency supplies.

Texans can find severe weather safety tips online at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and access flood information at TexasFlood.org. All-hazards preparedness tips can be found at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.