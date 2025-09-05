Portions of Southern New Mexico border listed as National Defense Area

Attention Hunters:

Along New Mexico's southern border, the US Army has designated areas as National Defense Area (NDA). The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has been working with the US Army to allow recreational and licensed hunters access to these areas.

Below is a screenshot of the affected area; note the Department of Defense areas, shown in pink, in Hidalgo, Luna and Dona Ana Counties. The Bureau of Land Management has provided an interactive map of the NDA.

As a result of the Department's efforts, the US Army has developed a protocol for hunters wishing to access the NDA. If you plan on hunting on any of the land designated in the NDA, please read the US Army's memorandum here.

Hunters will need to submit information for a visitor access badge and pass a background check. Upon receipt of a visitor access badge, individuals will need to follow the guidelines in the US Army's memorandum.

For more information, please visit the US Army Fort Huachuca webpage.

The Department thanks you for your understanding and cooperation.