Returning Land Back to Tribal Control

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State has reached a settlement agreement with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, bringing an end to a decades-long dispute that first commenced in 1982 over litigation regarding land purchases. The agreement includes land restitution to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe — approximately 9,500 acres in Franklin County and 4,800 acres in St. Lawrence County — in addition to payments from the New York Power Authority for use of the land and the provision of power. The settlement also included tuition assistance for tribal members to SUNY facilities and community colleges, and restored access to the islands of Croil, Long Sault and Barnhart on the St. Lawrence River.

“In order to pave a way forward, we must acknowledge the mistakes of the past — and I am grateful that the agreement between New York State and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has allowed us to do just that,” Governor Hochul said. “While New York’s history was stained with a tragic history, its future will be of justice, reconciliation, accountability and healing — as Governor, I am committed to supporting all Indigenous Peoples in our State and taking the necessary steps to strengthen and restore relations with the State.”

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council said, “Our land claim has spanned approximately 43 years. Getting our land back has been a goal of ours and our ancestors — we would not be here without the perseverance and courage from everyone who worked on the claim and negotiations since 1982. The Settlement is not perfect, as it does not restore all Mohawk lands that we historically lost. However, the settlement provides us the opportunity to add, restore, and acquire lands, as well as to remove property taxes, provide funding for Akwesasne Mohawk students at SUNY, in addition to acquiring power at a preferred rate.”

Settlement Agreement With the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

The agreement settled disputes over land in addition to power usage, education benefits, and access to the islands of Croil, Long Sault and Barnhart on the St. Lawrence River.

Restoring Land Rights:

Disputed land in Franklin and St. Lawrence counties will become Indian Land upon the effective date of the Settlement Agreement. Approximately 9,200 acres in Franklin County and 3,200 acres in St. Lawrence County will be returned to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT), with an immediate restoration of 3,400 acres in Franklin County and 1,300 acres in St. Lawrence County

Counties. The State will make recurring payments: a $2 million annual payment to Franklin County — with an additional $1 million annual payment to Franklin County out of money received from the exclusivity payment — and a $4 million annual payment to St. Lawrence County out of money received from the exclusivity payment

The agreement will establish a process for Akwesasne Mohawks to convert certain parcels to Indian Land should the right conditions be met

Power Usage and Payments:

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) will pay SRMT $2 million every year for 35 years, totaling $70 million

NYPA will provide SRMT with up to 9 mWh of lowest cost power that can be used to grow the SRMT’s economy or by members for personal use. The power provided cannot be resold on the open market and can only be transmitted into Canada if the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne obtains all the necessary permits and approvals

Access to Education:

The State will waive tuition and mandatory fees for up to eight full-time semesters for any enrolled Akwesasne Mohawk at any SUNY facility or community college

Members of the SRMT applying to Cornell or Alfred will receive a reduction equivalent to the SUNY undergraduate resident tuition rate

An income requirement is not attached to these benefits

Access to Land:

The SRMT can access the islands of Croil, Long Sault and Barnhart on the St. Lawrence River for hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering with certain limited restrictions. Hunting standards for the SRMT will be equal to, or more stringent than, regulations for licensed hunters in New York State

No fees will be issued for the SRMT to use the boat launch at Robert Moses State Park – Thousand Islands

The SRMT can conduct environmental monitoring on the islands with the provision of at least 10 days advanced notice to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and no damage during the monitoring period

The SRMT has a right of first refusal if the State ever wishes to alienate any of the islands

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the people of Akwesasne have long sought justice and the return of their rightful land,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I’m so grateful that, after decades of unceasing advocacy from tribal leaders, Governor Hochul has signed the agreement to return thousands of acres to the Tribe. I will continue working to ensure this agreement is ratified by Congress and remain a committed partner to Native communities across our state.”

Assemblymember Billy Jones said, “Although I’ve been involved with the land claim settlement discussions for over 15 years, most of the credit goes to the Franklin County legislators past and present, the County Managers, the town officials, and the members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe who worked tirelessly to come to this agreement. I have been involved in these talks since my time as chair of the Franklin County Legislature, so I know firsthand how challenging it was to get to this point. After years of tedious negotiations, this agreement ensures a fair settlement for all parties. I want to thank the Governor and everyone involved for finalizing this important and historic agreement.”

Franklin County Board of Legislators Chair Ed Lockwood said, “After decades of negotiations among Franklin County, the Mohawk Tribe, and the State of New York, the three parties have reached a consensus to advance the final Land Claim Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to the Federal Government for review and approval. Franklin County, along with representatives from the Towns of Bombay and Fort Covington, has worked diligently and collaboratively to help bring this agreement to fruition. On behalf of the Franklin County Legislature, we look forward to the finalization of the Land Claim Agreement and the opportunities it represents for all parties involved.”

St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chair David Forsythe said, “This Settlement will provide the opportunity to return land to the Tribe while improving opportunities for the surrounding counties of Franklin and St. Lawrence. This litigation has been active for over 43 years and concludes with an agreement that recognizes the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of all the parties. The interested parties at the local and state level have all signed off in agreement, with the approval of Congress and the President it will finally be settled. Since 2014, the County has been urging conciliation that would result in settlement. This historic settlement is a testament for the shared interest of all involved to live in peace with one another for generations to come. Thank you to the Governor and all signatories for resolving this long standing challenge. The County looks forward to the implementation of the tenets of the Settlement.”

