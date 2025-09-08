The Slattery Gallery Opens in Southampton with First Solo Hamptons Exhibition of Gerard Byrne

Slattery Gallery Logo Patrick McMullan, Gerard Bryne (Photo Credit: PMC / Patrick McMullan) Damien Roman, John Slattery, Gerard Byrne, Agata Byrne (Photo Credit: PMC / Patrick McMullan) Sophie Rose Slattery, John Slattery (Photo Credit: PMC / Patrick McMullan) Gerard Byrne outside the Slattery Gallery (Photo Credit: PMC / Patrick McMullan)

Patrick McMullan Hosts Glittering Southampton VIP Premiere for Artist Gerard Byrne

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamptons social and art scenes converged this past weekend as Irish artist Gerard Byrne was welcomed with a glittering reception at The Slattery Gallery in Southampton for his first solo exhibition in the Hamptons. Hosted by legendary society photographer Patrick McMullan, the opening drew an enthusiastic mix of collectors, curators, and cultural tastemakers celebrating Byrne’s signature style and his arrival on the East End art stage.Guests arrived at the gallery Saturday afternoon to view Byrne’s newest body of work, which will be on display through Monday, October 13th, 2025. The exhibition, described by McMullan as “a luminous exploration of light, form, and memory,” introduces Byrne’s interpretations of Impressionism and contemporary realism to Hamptons audiences for the first time in a solo setting.McMullan, who has captured countless artists, celebrities, and social figures through his lens over decades, remarked that hosting Byrne’s debut was a natural extension of his own passion for both the art world and the Hamptons cultural community.The Slattery Gallery, already establishing itself as a destination for forward-thinking exhibitions in the Hamptons, provided a fitting stage. Guests mingled in the intimate space as natural light poured through the gallery’s front windows, creating a dynamic backdrop for Byrne’s canvases — landscapes and figurative works rendered with the artist’s trademark sensitivity to tone and texture.Notable attendees included: John Slattery, Gerard Byrne, Patrick McMullan, Agata Byrne, Damien Roman, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Melanie Wambold, Nancy Stone, Leila Pinto, Ron Burkhardt, Sophie Rose Slattery, Nicole Salmasi, Lucia Hwong Gordon, James Byrnes and Noreen Donovan.About Slattery Gallery:Slattery Gallery is a new exhibition space located at 30A Jobs Lane in the heart of Southampton Village. The gallery’s focus is on Irish and American Contemporary Art as well as exceptional Post-War and Modern masterworks. Gallery founder John Slattery is a native of Ireland and a new resident of Southampton, NY. Slattery opened the gallery to showcase outstanding works of art from his homeland, as well as his adopted home of Southampton, here on the East End. Gallery Director Damien Roman leverages his 30 years of expertise in the art world to source a thoughtfully curated collection of secondary market treasures to complement the gallery’s contemporary program of new and mid-career talents. The Slattery Gallery features paintings, photographs, sculpture, and rare printed materials.For more information please visit; www.slatterygallery.com IG: @slatterygallery | Cohart: @slatterygalleryAbout Gerard Byrne:Gerard Byrne is Ireland’s foremost Modern Impressionist. His expansive body of work, developed over 35 years, demonstrates an unparalleled versatility in the contemporary Irish art scene. Byrne’s oil paintings are distinctive for their vibrant palette, expressive brushwork, and skillful contrasts of light and shadow—elements that evoke the work of the Impressionist Masters. His artwork is held in collections across Ireland and worldwide, including the collections of the Irish Government, Irish Embassies, and the Citadelle Art Museum in Texas, USA.In 2017, husband and wife, Gerard and Agata Byrne co-founded the Gerard Byrne Studio, dedicated to exclusively showcasing Byrne’s work and artistic practice. Located in the heart of Dublin’s charming Ranelagh village, the studio serves as a living space, creative hub, and 1,500 sq ft commercial gallery, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience. Through carefully curated exhibitions, the Gerard Byrne Studio has become known for presenting Byrne’s art in a way that resonates deeply with collectors, curators, and enthusiasts alike.For more information please visit; www.gerardbyrneartist.com IG: @gerard_byrne_artist | F: GerardByrneArtist | X / T: @gbyrneartist

