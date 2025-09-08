East Hampton’s Jewel: The Baker House 1650 Shines Bright Providing the Stage for Messika's VIP Reception

The Baker House 1650 Logo Atmosphere (photo credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Antonella Bertello (Photo Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Hamptons summer season draws to a close, The Baker House 1650 once again proved why it remains one of the East End’s most beloved and storied destinations. The historic East Hampton inn welcomed guests for a sparkling summer reception featuring Parisian high-jewelry Maison Messika, capping off a season of coastal glamour with an evening that embodied timeless Hamptons style.Long regarded as a crown jewel of East Hampton, The Baker House 1650 blends old-world charm with contemporary sophistication. Over the Labor Day holiday, the property’s lush gardens and sweeping terraces became the perfect stage for friends, tastemakers, and summer residents to gather in celebration of another vibrant season.The Messika reception was one of the weekend’s highlights, as guests sipped champagne and admired curated displays of the Maison’s celebrated diamond creations against the backdrop of the gardens and the soft end-of-summer twilight, the evening captured the effortless blend of European chic and Hamptons ease.“Labor Day weekend at The Baker House 1650 is always a special time,” said the Inn’s Antonella Bertello. “It’s a moment to celebrate summer’s final flourish with beauty, style, and connection before the rhythm of fall begins.”Notable attendees included: Leeza Gurevich, Antonella Bertello, Agata Byrne, Gerard Byrne, Jean Shafiroff, Roger Sichel, Ilene Sichel, Isabella Montoya-Desionqueres, Rishabh Manocha, and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe.About The Baker House 1650:Nestled in the beautiful, historic Village of East Hampton, NY, The Baker House 1650 is a masterpiece of 17th Century Cotswold-inspired architecture. Throughout the property, guests find a sense of historical legacy and majestic aura from the classic inspired English manor. There’s a balance of old-world charm with modern conveniences and amenities. For more information, please visit www.bakerhouse1650.com IG: @bakerhouse1650 | F: thebakerhouse1650 | X / T: @thebakerhouse

