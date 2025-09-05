SFC (Ret.) William A. Stephens Jr. Releases Audiobook of The Broken Mirror

"THE BROKEN MIRROR: Voice of the voiceless, a mental health journey"

Award-winning author and advocate amplifies the conversation on mental health with a new medium

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SFC (Ret.) William A. Stephens Jr., two-time award-winning author, 2025 Eric Hoffer Award nominee, and mental health advocate, has released the audiobook edition of The Broken Mirror: Voice of the Voiceless, a Mental Health Journey This powerful audiobook is designed as a psychological tool for resilience and well-being, written from Stephens’ own experience living with PTSD and CPTSD. The Broken Mirror offers hope and understanding to veterans, families, and anyone grappling with the long shadow of trauma.In this deeply personal account, Stephens confronts the hidden struggles of PTSD, complex trauma, and the invisible wounds that linger long after combat. Central to his story is the broken bond with his daughter, Izabel — and his fight to rebuild it piece by piece. His narrative is both raw and compassionate, guiding listeners toward what he calls a “final reset,” a chance to rediscover strength, repair relationships, and reclaim purpose.A retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class and founder of 1821 Productions – Voice of the Voiceless, Stephens has dedicated his life to advocacy and storytelling that brings attention to mental health challenges. His work reminds audiences that even in the midst of profound hardship, renewal and reconnection are possible.“This audiobook is my way of holding up a mirror,” says Stephens. “It’s not just my reflection — it’s for every veteran, every parent, every person who feels broken. The cracks are where the light comes through, and healing begins.”Listeners can now access the audiobook edition of The Broken Mirror: Voice of the Voiceless, a Mental Health Journey on Audible and other major platforms. For those seeking encouragement, validation, or simply a reminder of the strength within, this audiobook is a lifeline of hope. Start listening today.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.