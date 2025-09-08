Jeremy Harris Secures Ballot Position for Denver School Board District 4 Race

Jeremy Harris

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Harris, a Denver parent and owner of Harris Funeral Directors Inc., has officially qualified for the November ballot in the Denver Public Schools Board of Education District 4 contest. The community leader is challenging incumbent Michelle Quattlebaum with a campaign focused on academic fundamentals and fiscal accountability.

Harris has built his campaign platform around what he calls "A New Era in Education," targeting three core issues: early literacy instruction, classroom safety, and transparent budget management. His candidacy comes as Denver Public Schools faces mounting challenges including declining enrollment, persistent achievement gaps, and eroding public confidence.

"This campaign is about results, not excuses," Harris said in his announcement. "Our kids deserve schools where they can thrive — strong literacy, safe classrooms, and schools that families can finally trust again."

The candidate argues that Denver students are falling behind because district leadership has moved away from academic essentials. Harris contends that mastering basic skills must take priority over other initiatives, stating that "equity begins with reading and math." He emphasizes that students who cannot read proficiently by third grade or demonstrate math competency by middle school face significant educational obstacles.

"If a child can't read by third grade or do math by middle school, nothing else matters," Harris said.

Classroom discipline represents another central theme in Harris's campaign. He points to widespread concerns among teachers and families about inconsistent policies that have undermined learning environments. The candidate believes current approaches have created uncertainty that prevents effective instruction.

"Teachers can't teach and students can't learn in chaos," he said. "We need clear, consistent discipline guidelines across the district — and we need to enforce them."

Harris has also criticized the district's decision-making processes, arguing that administrators have implemented changes without adequate community input. He pledges to ensure that parents, educators, and neighborhood representatives have meaningful influence over district policies.

"DPS has made too many decisions to families, not with them," Harris said. "That ends here. Parents, educators, and community members deserve a real seat at the table."

Budget priorities form another key component of Harris's platform. He advocates for redirecting spending toward classroom instruction rather than expanding central office operations. The candidate argues that district resources should directly support teachers and students rather than administrative functions.

"Budgets should reflect priorities," he said. "And mine are teachers and students — not bureaucracy. Families deserve to see real progress in literacy, attendance, safety, and equity. If the district isn't delivering, the board must hold leadership accountable."

On school choice, Harris positions himself as an advocate for strengthening neighborhood schools. While acknowledging that some families benefit from current choice options, he argues that transportation barriers and work schedule constraints prevent many parents from accessing alternative schools.

"A system that only works if parents have cars, time off work, or extra resources is not a fair system," Harris said. "Every neighborhood deserves a strong district-run school."

The District 4 race covers Northeast Denver, Central Park, and surrounding communities. Harris faces multiple candidates seeking to represent the area, which includes diverse neighborhoods with varying educational needs and priorities.

As the campaign moves forward, Harris plans to conduct listening sessions and school visits throughout District 4. His team indicates these events will focus on direct conversations with families, educators, and students about current classroom conditions and potential improvements.

"This election is about whether we keep managing decline or chart a new direction," Harris said. "I'm running because our kids cannot wait — it's time for a New Era in Denver schools."

The November election will determine whether Harris can unseat Quattlebaum and implement his vision for district reform. His campaign emphasizes measurable outcomes in student achievement, school safety, and community engagement as benchmarks for success.

"We have an opportunity to rethink how DPS operates," Harris said. "But we can't do it without parents, teachers, and students driving the conversation."



