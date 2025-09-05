Rehabilitating Key Bridges in the Lower Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is underway on a $16.4 million project to rehabilitate four highway bridges in the lower Hudson Valley, improving resiliency, easing travel and reducing noise pollution along important routes for area residents and commuters. The project will install a new joint system and make several other improvements to the Interstate 287 bridges over the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway in Westchester County. Repairs to the State Route 116 bridge over the Titicus River in Westchester County and the State Route 59 bridge over South Pascack Road in Rockland County will include new jointless bridge decks and abutment repairs. Each of the bridges being rehabilitated are used by thousands of motorists each day for travel to work, home, shopping or to one of the many recreational destinations on both sides of the Hudson River and along the Long Island Sound.

“Throughout New York State, we are listening to the concerns of our residents and visitors making critical investments to roads and bridges,” Governor Hochul said. “The rehabilitation of these lower Hudson Valley bridges will ease travel through the region’s busiest travel corridors and keep our communities connected for many more decades while reducing noise and improving quality of life for travelers, nearby residents and local businesses.”

The project will rehabilitate and increase the overall lifespan of the following bridges:

Interstate 287 over the Saw Mill River Parkway in the Village of Elmsford, Westchester County, which was originally built in 1999.

Interstate 287 over the Bronx River Parkway in the City of White Plains, Westchester County, which was originally built in 1999.

State Route 116 over the Titicus River in the Town of North Salem, Westchester County, which was originally built in 1957.

State Route 59 over South Pascack Road in the Village of Spring Valley, Rockland County, which was originally built in 1931.

A key benefit of this project is to reduce noise pollution near the Interstate 287 bridges. Joint repairs and replacements will not only preserve and prolong the lifespan of the bridges, but it will improve ride quality and eliminate vibration and noise for motorists as well as nearby residents and businesses while requiring less recurring maintenance, thus reducing traffic delays and long-term maintenance costs.

Work on the State Route 116 and State Route 59 bridges include the installation of new, fully continuous and jointless bridge decks to lessen noise pollution, reduce long-term maintenance costs and create a smoother riding surface. Additional improvements include new road surfaces, new steel girder installations, concrete abutment repairs and utility work. Warm mix asphalt will also be utilized, and other materials onsite will be recycled and reused as applicable. The work will increase the load carrying capacity of the structures and remove weight restrictions.

On-site work will begin on the I-287 bridges this fall with preliminary work already underway. Construction will get started on the State Route 116 and State Route 59 bridges in the beginning of 2026. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026.

Staged construction with shoulder and nighttime lane closures will occur along Interstate 287 to accommodate construction. Additional traffic changes include:

State Route 116 will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic.

State Route 59 will be closed to traffic with a minimal detour.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is committed to investing in the Hudson Valley’s infrastructure needs. This project will modernize four important bridges, increase resiliency and sustainability, and keep New Yorkers moving safely.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Thanks to federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are addressing the dangerous backlog of much-needed bridge repairs across the Hudson Valley. From the I-287 over the Saw Mill River Parkway to Route 59 over South Pascack Road, this investment will make vital repairs to some of the busiest corridors in the Hudson Valley to ensure safe and smooth commutes for thousands of New Yorkers every day, and create hundreds of jobs to boost the economy. I’m proud to deliver millions in federal support for these projects in the Hudson Valley, which will create good-paying jobs, increase safety, and reduce noise pollution on these busy roads for area residents. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in enhancing bridge safety and putting these federal dollars to good work in the Hudson Valley.”

Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said, “With the help of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are ensuring that these important New York bridges will last for many years to come. These rehabilitation projects will make travel in the Lower Hudson Valley safer and more reliable, while also reducing noise and disruptions that affect families and local businesses. I am proud to work alongside Governor Hochul to deliver federal resources that modernize and extend the life of our infrastructure and improve the everyday lives of New Yorkers.”

Representative George Latimer said, “I’m glad to see significant federal investment in these bridge repairs, which will improve safety, reduce noise pollution, and extend the life of these important bridges. Thousands of Westchester and Bronx residents rely on these bridges every day to get to work and school and they deserve a safer, smoother ride. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for prioritizing infrastructure in our district.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “The State Legislature has made it a priority to deliver investments to strengthen our transportation infrastructure. This $16.4 million investment to rehabilitate key bridges in Westchester and Rockland Counties reflects that commitment. By modernizing these bridges, we are improving travel for thousands of commuters, reducing long-term maintenance costs, and supporting economic growth across the region. I commend Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for their work to strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of New York’s transportation network.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased that three bridges in Westchester County will receive critical infrastructure investments to rehabilitate and repair bridges and reduce sound pollution – including one over the Bronx River Parkway in the City of White Plains which I represent. As New York faces increasingly severe weather and greater demand on our roads, it is critical that we ensure New Yorkers have safe and resilient bridges that can withstand increased travel, improve capacity and limit noise. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Department of Transportation for their attention to these bridges and ensuring all New Yorkers have updated, safe roads and bridges.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “The safety of our roadway and bridges statewide is an imperative, so the maintenance and updating of this infrastructure has to be prioritized. The rehabilitation of these four key bridges, including one on Route 116 in North Salem, will benefit residents, business owners and others while helping area communities economically. The state’s Department of Transportation deserves our thanks for initiating these projects.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “It is vital that we maintain and take care of our highway bridges for the safety of our residents. I’m grateful that the Governor has announced that Interstate 287 over the Bronx River Parkway in the City of White Plains and State Route 116 over the Titicus River in the Town of North Salem will be getting repairs and upgrades that will not only improve safety but will also reduce noise. This rehabilitation is much needed and will be to the benefit of all.”

Assemblymember Maryjane Shimsky said, “The investments announced today are welcome news for those who live and travel through the Lower Hudson Valley. As a longtime advocate for road and bridge funding, I know the difference the rehabilitation of these aging bridges will make for the communities of Elmsford, White Plains, North Salem, and Spring Valley. I thank Governor Hochul for working proactively to ensure the transportation infrastructure in our region remains safe and functional in the long term.”

Assemblymember Aron Wieder said, “As Rockland grows, our infrastructure must keep pace. This project will enhance safety, reduce noise, and improve quality of life for families and businesses. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for making these upgrades a priority.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership in prioritizing infrastructure – because of her, projects like this are possible. The rehabilitation of these key bridges—including Interstate 287 over the Saw Mill River Parkway in Elmsford, Interstate 287 over the Bronx River Parkway in White Plains, and State Route 116 over the Titicus River in North Salem—will improve safety, reduce noise, and enhance travel for our residents and commuters, while strengthening the critical connections that keep Westchester moving and thriving.”

Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “I am very pleased that Governor Hochul is committed to addressing important infrastructure initiatives. Unlike other states which have experienced bridge collapse because they failed to maintain bridges – NYS is being proactive. The bridge on Interstate 287 over the Saw Mill River Parkway in the Village of Elmsford, Westchester County will be safe for many years to come thanks to the Governor’s efforts.”

City of White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement is good news for White Plains and travelers throughout the Hudson Valley. The Governor’s continuing commitment to maintain our state’s critical infrastructure is an investment in our economy and the safety and quality of life of our constituents and is greatly appreciated. The bridge in White Plains spans not only the Bronx River Parkway but also the Bronx River itself, as well as the Bronx River Reservation, one of the first linear parks in the U.S., and the oldest park in Westchester County. The repairs being made will make the bridge quieter benefitting not only motorists but also users of the park and residents of nearby neighborhoods.”

Town of North Salem Supervisor Warren Lucas said, “The Route 116 bridge over the Titicus River in North Salem is a vital link for our community. It serves not only our residents, but also regional traffic coming from Connecticut, and provides the only timely route for larger emergency service vehicles—making its structural integrity essential for public safety. Rebuilding this bridge is critical, and we are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and the State of New York for providing the resources to make this important project a reality.”

Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said, “We are happy to hear of the planned bridge rehabilitation project, especially the Route 59 bridge over South Pascack Road. The new bridge will reduce noise pollution and improve the quality of life for our residents and motorists. Thank you, Governor Hochul and DOT, for this very welcome news.”

Village of Elmsford Mayor Robert Williams said, “On behalf of everyone in Elmsford, we thank and commend Governor Hochul for having the foresight to rehabilitate bridges in NY and especially the 287 bridge over the Saw Mill Parkway in Elmsford. The improvements being made will greatly improve the quality of life for those that travel over the bridge as well as those who live and work near it. We support Governor Hochul's plans to make things better in New York. We also thank DOT Commissioner Dominguez for all the hard work she and members of the New York State Department of Transportation does every day.”

About the Department of Transportation

The New York State Department of Transportation strives to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.