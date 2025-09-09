Anago Cleaning Systems Named Among Nation’s Most Profitable Franchises of 2025 by Franchise Business Review

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our Master and Unit franchise owners – the entrepreneurs who drive our brand’s success each day,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, a leading commercial cleaning franchise with operations across the United States and internationally, has been identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 75 franchise brands to be named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2025.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a respected market research firm specializing in franchisee satisfaction, is the only organization to rank franchises based solely on actual franchisee feedback and performance data. Its annual Most Profitable Franchises report is based on surveys from more than 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 brands. The rankings measure franchisee satisfaction, financial opportunity, and return on investment, alongside startup costs and system support.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our Master and Unit franchise owners – the entrepreneurs who drive our brand’s success each day,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. “Profitability and satisfaction go together, and this award is proof that our franchise model continues to deliver both financial opportunity and a supportive business environment for our franchise partners. We’re proud to be named among the most profitable brands in the nation.”

Anago franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction across critical areas, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. The results revealed that:

• 100% of franchisees agree fellow franchisees are supportive of each other

• 100% of franchisees agree the franchisor cares about their success

• 100% of franchisees agree senior management promotes a clear vision for the company

“Profitability, franchisee satisfaction, and long-term return on investment are the most critical factors to evaluate before investing in any franchise,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “The brands featured on our Most Profitable Franchises list not only demonstrate stronger income potential but also rank highest in satisfaction according to the franchise owners themselves.”

For more information on the 2025 Most Profitable Franchises, visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. For aspiring entrepreneurs looking for a profitable, affordable, scalable, and recession-resistant business, Anago Cleaning Systems continues to be a standout choice. Learn more about Anago’s Master Franchise and Unit Franchise models.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com

Be the CEO of Your Own Franchising Company with Anago

Legal Disclaimer:

