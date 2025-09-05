NC Mining Commission to meet Sept. 17, 2025
The North Carolina Mining Commission will host a special meeting online at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 17, 2025.
The commission will meet to discuss the Regulatory Impact Analysis for proposed revisions for Mining Rules in 15A NCAC Chapter 05.
Related documents for the meeting will be posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting.
N.C. Mining Commission
- When: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025
- Where: Webex Meeting
- Meeting ID: 2422 543 7985
- Passcode: MC_Public_091725
- Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
- Access code: 2422 543 7985
- Passcode: 62078254
An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St. in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of the mining resources of the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.
