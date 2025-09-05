$221 million USDA Disaster Relief Block Grant for North Carolina announced

FLETCHER – Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler and USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden signed a $221 million federal block grant agreement today that targets aid to North Carolina farmers who sustained losses and damages from Hurricane Helene in 2024. The signing took place at the N.C. Mountain State Fair in Fletcher.

﻿The North Carolina Disaster Block Grant for Helene is for production losses not covered by USDA programs or crop insurance. The program will cover four categories of eligible losses: infrastructure damage, market losses, future economic losses and timber losses. It will apply to the 39 counties that received a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Helene.

“This $221 million federal disaster assistance block grant for agricultural damage due to Hurricane Helene is welcomed news to North Carolina farmers in Western North Carolina who have been holding on in the aftermath of massive ag losses in 2024,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We are grateful for USDA’s continued efforts on this block grant and appreciate their willingness to partner with us on this much needed assistance. We all have an interest in the success of agriculture because farmers produce the food and fiber we all depend on.”

To receive funding, certain producers may have to agree to acquire and maintain USDA Risk Management coverage for a period of two crop years for market loss, future economic loss, plasticulture, and aquaculture claims.

“We are currently creating the program work plan and application in coordination with USDA. Once we have approval for the plan, we will work as quickly as possible to distribute this money to impacted farmers,” Troxler said. “As more information about the program is available, it will be posted on our website at www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster. In the meantime, I encourage those in the eligible counties to gather documentation of losses to assist in the application process.”

