CE meets Minister of Commerce

MACAU, September 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met on Friday (5 September) in Beijing with the Minister of Commerce, Mr Wang Wentao, to exchange views on: deepening economic cooperation between Macao and the mainland; supporting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification; and advancing the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

During the afternoon meeting, Mr Sam expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce for its continuous support for Macao’s economic growth. He highlighted that, under the Mainland and Macao Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), initiatives such as trade liberalisation in goods, liberalisation of the services sector, and investment facilitation had significantly advanced economic integration between Macao and the mainland, with a positive and meaningful impact.

With the further implementation of open trade policies under CEPA, Macao is making full use of opportunities in order to strengthen its platform role between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and expand commercial ties with Portuguese-speaking countries, while also extending links to Spanish-speaking countries and Southeast Asian markets, Mr Sam noted.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government maintains a close collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, in order to assist local enterprises in accessing the mainland market, and to create favourable conditions for economic diversification, the Chief Executive said.

Mr Sam noted that Macao’s positioning as “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” has been affirmed by the country. Progress has been made in developing key industries, including traditional Chinese medicine and “Big Health”, the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sector, and cultural tourism.

With policy support from the Central Government, Macao is deepening regional collaboration through the Cooperation Zone, while enhancing exchanges in areas such as high and new technology, financial services, and tourism, Mr Sam stated. He also underlined Macao’s role in facilitating economic exchanges between the Chinese mainland and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Members of the MSAR delegation attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Present on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce were: the Director of the Department of Foreign Trade, Mr Wang Zhihua; the Director of the Department of International Economic Cooperation, Mr Zhang Li; the Director of the Department of External Affairs, Ms Shu Jueting; First-level Inspector of the General Office, Mr Lin Weilong; Second-level Inspector (Deputy Director level) of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, Mr Zuo Xianghua; and Deputy Director of the Third Bureau of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Mr Cao Qingtao.

The Chief Executive is on a five-day visit to the capital. After attending the commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Mr Sam has remained in Beijing for meetings at ministries and with committees of the Central Government, to discuss sustained support for Macao’s economic diversification effort and high-quality development.