Celebrating Milestones of Co-operation: 50 Years of the Helsinki Final Act and 30 Years of OSCE Presence in Uzbekistan

This evening, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan held an event to mark both the fiftieth anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act – the founding document of the Organization – as well as 30 years of OSCE presence in Uzbekistan.

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan brought together representatives of the government, diplomatic missions, international organizations, civil society, and long-standing partners to reflect on past achievements and reaffirm shared commitments.

Special Envoy of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Terhi Hakala, was in attendance and underlined the importance of continued respect for the Helsinki Final Act that was signed 50 years ago:“As we mark this anniversary, let us renew our dedication to the spirit of Helsinki. The challenges we face – whether geopolitical, environmental, or societal – require unity and regional cooperation. Uzbekistan, with its strong role in regional diplomacy and reform, is a key partner in this journey.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, highlighted the crucial role the Organization has played in the country for the past three decades:

“Over the past 30 years, the OSCE has worked hand in hand with Uzbekistan to support reforms, strengthen institutions, and promote human rights and security. Today, we mark an important anniversary- but our focus must be on the future. I cannot overstate the importance of empowering and including youth in building a resilient society.”

The event highlighted the strong commitment to advancing OSCE principles in Uzbekistan and the wider region.