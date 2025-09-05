Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hosted the 43rd Annual Golf Tournament

SWCRF Logo Dr. Samuel Waxman (Photo credit: Charles Manley) Dennis Herman, Gary Jacob (Photo credit: Charles Manley) Clay Lifflander, Steve Matkovich, Gary Jacob, Thomas Fanning (Photo credit: Charles Manley) Dinner guests at Fresh Meadow Country Club (Photo credit: Charles Manley)

Annual Tournament Raised more than $200,000 Towards Cancer Research Programs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, NY was once again the scenic location for the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s (SWCRF) Annual Golf Tournament. More than 80 participants enjoyed a spectacular day on the green to raise more than $200,000 for groundbreaking cancer research programs aimed at eradicating cancer and developing innovative and more effective treatments with less harmful side effects. And thanks to a partnership with The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, all funds raised at the tournament will be matched, dollar for dollar.Over the last 20 years, scientific advancements have led to a decrease in cancer mortality by nearly 30 percent. Yet, despite this significant progress in treatment and prevention, cancer incidence is increasing worldwide. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, cancer incidence is expected to rise to 35 million cases globally by 2050, up from 20 million in 2022. This is primarily driven by an aging population, since aging is the number one risk factor for cancer.“Our mission has always been to eradicate cancer through groundbreaking research, but we also recognize that to truly change the trajectory of this disease, we must confront its greatest risk factor: aging. By advancing research that addresses the biology of aging, we are opening new doors to prevention and treatment strategies that can improve lives and bring us closer to a world without cancer.”Gary Jacob, Executive VP Glenwood Management Corp., and Dennis Herman, Chairman and CEO of Beekman International Center, Ltd., co-chaired the SWCRF Golf Tournament. The golf committee members incldued Frederick W. Barney, Jr., Robert Eichler, Michael Hight, Gerard F. Joyce, Jr., Samuel Waxman, MD, and Ari Zagdanski.For more information, visit: www.waxmancancer.org/events/golf-tournament/ About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is a leading international nonprofit organization committed to eradicating cancer through innovative and collaborative research. Since its founding in 1976, SWCRF has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. At the forefront of a global effort to confront the increasing incidence of cancer associated with aging, the Foundation funds cross-institutional research aimed at identifying and correcting abnormal gene functions that drive both cancer and aging. SWCRF is dedicated to advancing minimally toxic therapies to prevent and treat cancer, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org IG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

