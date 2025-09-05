Pathology technique at KFSHRC shortens wait times, improves patient experience

A pathology technique at KFSHRC shortens waiting times and enhances the patient experience after cancer surgery.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is using Large-Format Tissue Processing, a pathology technique that assesses the full margin of excised cancer tissue in a single step, as part of its effort to shorten waiting times and improve the patient experience after surgery.The method helps confirm surgical completeness earlier in the care pathway, strengthens coordination between diagnostic and surgical teams, and reduces the time before definitive treatment begins.Traditionally, pathology teams examined surgical specimens by slicing them into smaller sections, a process that was time-consuming and covered margins only in parts. That often left patients waiting anxiously for confirmation that the tumor had been fully removed.The approach underscores the hospital’s commitment to advancing innovations that combine medical precision with compassion in delivering specialized care centered on patient well-being and trust.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th worldwide among the top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance 2025 and appears on Newsweek’s 2025 list of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals.

