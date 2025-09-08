Business Insurance Expands Leadership Team with New GM at WorkCompCentral Media

Gina Balog-Sartario

Experienced marketing and media leader to drive innovation and engagement at WorkCompCentral Media.

Gina brings a strong track record of leadership and accomplishment to her role as head of WCC.” — Carole Haarmann Acunto, Executive Vice President of Business Insurance

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Insurance announced today that Gina Balog-Sartario has been appointed General Manager of Workers’ Comp Central (WCC), the national specialized publication and media hub serving the workers’ compensation sector for more than a decade. WCC is part of the Business Insurance publication group, the nation’s leading source for risk management news and information.

Mrs. Balog-Sartario assumes her new role effective September 8, 2025, and will be based at Business Insurance’s headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut. She brings more than 25 years of experience in insurance and financial management and communications, having held executive positions in marketing, communications, conference management, and operations at organizations including the Excess Lines Association of New York, Friedlander Group, CINN Worldwide Association Management and the Insurance Federation of New York, where she spent more than two decades.

“Gina brings a strong track record of leadership and accomplishment to her role as head of WCC,” said Carole Haarmann Acunto, Executive Vice President of Business Insurance. “We are delighted she has joined the company in this key position, which will further strengthen and expand Workers’ Comp Central’s role in this vital sector. With its deep focus on regulatory, product delivery, and client care issues, WCC already enjoys a strong reputation; we look forward to continued growth under Gina’s leadership.”

In addition to her professional career, Mrs. Balog-Sartario is an active community volunteer in Ossining, New York, where she lives with her family. She serves as President of the Ossining MATTERS Education Foundation, is an active member of the Ossining Elks Club, and co-leads her daughter’s Girl Scout troop. She holds a B.A. in Art from Hunter College and is certified in emergency response techniques.

# # # #

For further information: 914 966 3180 ext 1007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.