Algus Showcases Advanced Blister Packaging Machines & New Environmentally-Friendly Algus-Eco at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2025

Known for its innovation in packaging automation, Algus will showcase two of its leading machines: the U10 Rotary Blister Sealing System and its Medical Shuttle System — both designed and manufactured in DeKalb, Illinois.

Live U10 Machine Demo: Blister Packaging in Action

West Hall – W-2370, visitors will experience a live demonstration of the Algus U10, a fully automated blister sealing machine engineered for precision, speed, and operational efficiency. The in-booth demo will give attendees a firsthand look at the machine’s seamless packaging process and high-speed capabilities.

Medical Shuttle System for Regulated Applications

Also on display is the Algus Medical Shuttle, a robust sealing solution built specifically for medical, pharmaceutical, and other regulated industries requiring precise, sterile, and repeatable performance.

Sustainable Packaging Solutions Featuring NEW Algus-Eco Packaging Material

Algus Packaging continues to advance environmentally responsible materials with Algus-Eco, a sustainable material designed for recyclability without sacrificing sealing strength or production efficiency. Algus-Eco offers manufacturers a clear, durable alternative that supports sustainability goals while maintaining high packaging performance.

Additional sustainable options on display include post-consumer recycled rPET and paper-based capabilities, providing versatile eco-friendly solutions for a range of applications.

See Algus Packaging Solutions in Action at Pack Expo 2025

“Our presence at Pack Expo reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability,” says Rod MacNeille, CEO of Algus Packaging. “We’re excited to demonstrate how Algus-Eco and our advanced machinery can help manufacturers meet their packaging challenges today and into the future.”

Meet the Algus Team

Several members of the Algus team will be present throughout the show, including Rod MacNeille, Tim Albers, Jim Brooks, Aaron Aska, and Andy Ford — each available to talk through specific challenges, offer packaging insights, and walk visitors through machinery capabilities.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025

West Hall – W-2370

September 29 – October 1, 2025

www.algus.com

About Algus Packaging

Algus Packaging is a leader in thermoformed packaging, heat seal tooling, and automated packaging machinery, engineering state-of-the-art solutions from concept to completion. With decades of expertise, Algus specializes in designing and building custom packaging and machinery that ensures the perfect fit, functionality, and shelf appeal. Committed to innovation, Algus partners with brands and retailers to push the boundaries of packaging design and technology.

