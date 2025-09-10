How Three Home Furnishings Cheerleaders, Overcame Obstacles, Found Purpose and Live a Life of Gratitude

Caroline, Serena and Lori, have each found that cheerleading for others can be found throughout our industry and within friends they have fostered through WithIt. Join industry experts who will offer tips on creating a "luxury story" for for their clients, that emphasizes authenticity, sensory appeal, and an elevated lifestyle. Join Serena and her designer client Wendy Glaister, for a fireside chat at High Point Market, on Monday, October 27th at 2:30 pm at the Suites at Market Square for a talk on “Is It Time to Invest in PR?! 24/7 Creative Agency has been nominated by industry peers for Furniture Today’s Reader Rankings for Best Promotion/ PR/ Advertising Company! Serena Martin established 24/7 Creative Agency, 6-years ago this August, as a natural expansion of her work and success running the marketing departments for national home furnishings & decor brands.

24/7 Creative Agency's Serena Martin shares her thoughts with Lori Ellis, Pinnacle Search & Caroline Hipple, HB2 Resources, on how they overcame obstacles.

For me, the jobs I have had (and lost) have taught me the skills I now use to run my own business. I am grateful for every job, lesson, boss, and every bit of perspective I have gained in my career.” — Marketing maven, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing maven, Serena Martin, founder and president of 24/7 Creative Agency , is sharing insights about how overcoming obstacles can help you design a life with purpose and live a life of gratitude.“When I started working in the home and furnishings industry nearly two decades ago, I admit I felt like a lone wolf,” Marketing Maven, Serena Martin, shared, “I wasn’t raised in the world of home furnishings. My father was a surveyor, and my mom worked in banking as a VP at Wells Fargo. But despite not being from a home furnishings family, I feel I have found my purpose.” Starting out with her pursuit of a BA in Interior Design, she never knew that getting a formal education might not teach her everything you needed to thrive. “I didn't know that my education wouldn’t quite prepare me for everything I would need to navigate the business world, or how diverse and multi-faceted the home furnishings industry would reveal itself to be.”One of Serena’s first jobs in marketing, for brand ZUO Modern, she noticed most everyone was a bit older than her and the industry was manly male dominated. “I quickly found some of the things I needed to succeed, and all the reps I worked with seemed to naturally be so good at, I needed to learn quickly. Like how to juggle work, travel, family, and how to build a community.” Serena shared. Through the advice of Luis Ruesga, CEO and co-founder at ZUO, she learned that “Our industry is mighty, but also small, and you will see everyone again and again. So it’s important to make friends, be kind, and introduce yourself to everyone you meet.”Looking back on these insights, Serena shares another moment that led to her finding community. “I was very lucky, that at one of my very first trips to Las Vegas Market, I was invited to an event at iconic designer Kelli Ellis’ house. Where I met artist and product designer, Jackie Von Tobel, who introduced me to WithIt.” Serena shared. “Little did I know how many of us were searching for their purpose, and that WithIt was where I would find my community. Being part of WithIt has helped me to learn professional development tools and networking skills, and has provided me with a priceless education in navigating the world of home furnishings, which helped shape me into the marketing/pr maven I am today.” Lori Ellis, Pinnacle Search , and one of Serena’s longtime industry friends, and WithIt member, comments,“I believe that true business growth comes from investing in people first. Every achievement I’ve led, whether building revenue, launching new markets, or transforming operations, has been the direct result of cultivating strong teams, empowering them with the right tools, and creating a culture where collaboration and accountability thrive.”WithIt has a saying “Build your network and friends before you know you need them.” One of the biggest obstacles of Serena's career happened in spring 2024, when she caught covid, for the 5th time since 2020, and ended up in the hospital with pulmonary embolisms in both lungs. “This setback left me very, very, sick. I couldn’t work, attend markets, take care of myself, or even drive for 6 months. Through it all, my industry family helped me to not lose faith.” Serena shared. “The power of WithIt is that it lifted me up, when I didn’t know what my future would look like. Then when I recovered, they honored me by asking me to join their board of directors, as Co-Chair, VP of Events.” Since joining WithIt, Serena has found a larger purpose, and built friendships with so many of its members. Notable mentions are WithIt’s Executive Director, Amy Van Dorp, Professional Development Director, Cathy Smith, their current President, Cathy Valent, and Springs Creative and Operations Manager, Molly McNair, who have been some of her biggest supporters.Another long-time WithIt member, Caroline Hipple, HB2 Resources , a management consulting firm that she helped found, remarks on her journey and overcoming challenges. Caroline shares, “The Home Furnishings Industry is so seductive because of its exciting roller coaster of challenges and the opportunities! Knowledge, information, and great relationships help uncover paths through those challenges and roadmaps to realizing opportunities. Trite, I know, but after several decades of navigating the bucking bronco that is the furniture business, it appears to me that the number one key to success is creating and maintaining great relationships, up and down the chain and across channels...and with competitors and partners alike.Like Caroline, Serena, and Lori, have each found that cheerleading for others, who need support, who need friendship, who need mentorship, and connection, can be found throughout our industry and within friends they have fostered through WithIt. Caroline added, “After almost 30 years in existence, WithIt has been a forum to knit together folks from diverse parts of the industry, diverse ages, and experiences. It is remarkable to witness the magic and the alchemy of growth that can occur in the trusted and dynamic space that Withit provides. Within it, wise and energetic folks, like Serena, find ways to connect and to be professionally nourished year after year. My recipe to overcome obstacles and seize opportunities, you ask? Show up, listen, and laugh. Sounds simple, but hard to do. But it really is that easy. Oh, and join WithIt too!”Serena emphasized some of her secrets to overcoming obstacles, which involves cheerleading for friends, especially when they lost their jobs, or went through tough times. “I have found that being an advocate, as an interview coach, in building resumes, and offering my marketing and PR services, has been a huge help to industry peers who have experienced a job loss.” Sharing a bit of her own experiences, Serena explains. “Sometimes we can’t see it, the favor that a company offers you by letting you go. Since at the time it can hurt SO bad. When I coach others on how to stay strong and be open to the possibility that life is a journey…and believe it or not, every job leads you to another job. For me the jobs I have had (and lost) have taught me the skills I now use to run my own business. I am grateful for every job, lesson, boss, and for every bit of perspective I was able to gain throughout my career,”24/7 Creative Agency, was recently nominated by industry peers for Furniture Today’s Reader Rankings for Best Promotion/ PR/ Advertising Company. Serena admits that running her own business, which she started courageously after a sudden job loss, is one of her wildest dreams come true. “This journey into entrepreneurship has helped me to design a life with purpose, as each client has become part of my own journey, and led to where I am today.” In the 6 years since embarking on running her own business, 24/7 Creative Agency has helped 100’s of clients, from artists, authors, manufacturers, designers, trade organizations, and nonprofits. “I am honored to be able to help a wide range of clients. I am immensely grateful for the honor that companies place in me to help tell their stories and grow their businesses. I am also incredibly happy that after six years, my very first client is still with me to this day! With great pride, I continue to help Award-winning Interior Designer, Wendy Glaister, reach new heights in her publicity and in the recognition of her design excellence!”Serena invites High Point Market attendees to join Industry friends & colleagues Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors​, Lori Miller, LGC Interiors, as she moderates for an intimate conversation on Designing for a Luxury Mindset. This discussion will be hosted on Saturday, Oct 25, at 3:30 p.m. at the handmade iron furniture manufacturer, Wesley Allen’s showroom at 100 N Hamilton. Through an in​s​ightful and meaningful discussion will dive into the true meaning of luxury and how you reach your target audience. Guests will learn from interior design experts on how they create a "luxury story" that emphasizes authenticity, sensory appeal, and an elevated lifestyle for their clients. Their approach requires a deep understanding of core values and an emphasis on creating a luxury experience for their design clients that fosters a serene sense of wellness and enriches their joy in their everyday lives​.Serena will also collaborate on a talk with her designer client Wendy Glaister, for a fireside chat, on Monday, October 27th at 2:30 pm at the Suites at Market Square for a talk on “Is It Time to Invest in PR?! How to Recognize Your Moment.” This insightful conversation will help design professionals determine if it is time to take their brand to the next level, offering tips on becoming a professional speaker, exploring brand ambassadorships, and how to maximize the benefits of working with a publicist or PR professional.About: A master at her craft, 24/7 Creative Agency’s founder Serena is best known for her incredible warmth, an undeniable passion and for her ability to offer innovative and creative ways to promote a wide range of businesses. Cumulating Serena’s experience, she combines her considerable expertise working in wholesale manufacturing for 15+ years, and in working in the interior design industry with her vast knowledge in marketing and publicity. Delivering endless marketing strategies to a wide range of clients, it is no surprise that her small business has grown exponentially over its 6-year period to become the full-service marketing and consulting agency it is today.24/7 Creative Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that specializes in enabling small and large businesses with creative solutions to help them define, express, and craft their individual identity. Its wide range of clients includes artists, authors, celebrities, designers, manufacturers, retailers, real estate professionals, nonprofits and trade organizations. With a variety of marketing and publicity consulting services, 24/7 Creative Agency is known for enabling businesses large and small to clearly define and express their unique marketing goals. Through their support and by providing creative marketing solutions, their agency's expansive public relations network specializes in marketing and publicity strategies. In addition to working in licensing, producing large-scale events and conferences, while also helping individuals and brands with a range of options, including content creation, social media, website design, campaigns, and developing original programming at trade markets across the country. Whether your company is looking to uplift your marketing, update your brand, and grow your audience, 24/7 Creative Agency can help you get there! View our services.In addition to her work history, Serena holds a BA in Interior Design from SFSU and has interior design expertise in both residential, commercial and hospitality design. Outside of her professional work she donates her time to volunteering within the design community and in the support of various trade organizations including Withit, ISFD, IFDA, IHFRA, IDS, and ASID.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.