Align Custom Fit Opens Toronto Flagship, Merging Foot Health With High Style

The innovative foot wellness brand unveils its Toronto flagship, bringing science-driven comfort and high style to the city’s financial core.

We designed this space to be as dynamic and modern as the people who walk through it.” — Teressa Dinshaw, Co-Founder and CEO.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Align Custom Fit Footwear & Footcare has officially opened the doors to its flagship Toronto location, bringing a bold new standard in foot health to one of Canada’s busiest intersections—King and Bay. The 2,500-square-foot space inside First Canadian Place isn’t just a Foot Clinic. It’s a movement lab, retail showroom, and medical sanctuary built for the city’s style-forward professionals who demand as much from their footwear as they do from their fitness trackers.From custom orthotics in Toronto like Align Orthotics™ to high-heel-compatible Pitch Perfects, the brand continues to rewrite what it means to support whole-body alignment, all while staying sharply dressed. The new space reflects a mission that’s always been clear: foot care should never be an afterthought, even in the fast lane.“People are on the go more than ever—but they’re doing it in shoes that don’t support their gait, their posture, or their lifestyle. We designed this space to be as dynamic and modern as the people who walk through it.” says Teressa Dinshaw, Co-Founder and CEO.More Than a Clinic—A Foot Health EcosystemThe new flagship location sets a fresh tone for how urbanites engage with movement, footwear, and preventive medical care. Highlights include:• Six Private Treatment Suites: Offering podiatric medical services, including precision-driven medical pedicures, for everything from corns and calluses to complex structural issues.• Immersive Movement Lab: A fully open, sensory-rich space designed for full-body gait analysis and functional movement assessments—crucial for identifying the nuances that influence posture, balance, and comfort.• Precision Tweaking of Custom Orthotics: While Align Orthotics™ and Pitch Perfects are crafted in Align’s specialized offsite lab, the team makes final precision tweaks in-house to ensure optimal comfort and performance for each client.• Curated Healthy Footwear Gallery: Showcasing brands like On Runners, Cole Haan, Michael Kors, and Vivo Barefoot—each pair chosen for both biomechanical soundness and wearable style.• Client-Centric Experience: From complimentary espresso to fully personalized treatment plans, every touchpoint is designed for warmth, comfort, and clinical excellence.Designed for the City That MovesLocated within First Canadian Place—Canada’s tallest commercial tower—the new Align Custom Fit is physically and philosophically at the center of movement in Toronto. Surrounded by the PATH system, the clinic is embedded in the routines of downtown workers, fitness goers, and everyday commuters. The brand is doubling down on its belief that functional foot health is foundational to how we perform, feel, and age.“Sedentary lifestyles are a modern health crisis—but how we move matters just as much as how often we move,” Dinshaw adds. “It starts with the feet, but our work impacts the knees, hips, spine, and even energy levels. It’s about moving smarter—aligned and in style.”About Align Custom Fit Footwear & FootcareAlign Custom Fit Footwear & Footcare is a Toronto-based leader in medically guided foot health and body alignment. The company offers custom Align Orthotics™, patent-pending Pitch Perfects, clinical foot care by Registered Chiropodists , and a selection of healthy, style-forward footwear. With an interdisciplinary team including Athletic Therapists and Pedorthists, Align treats the source—not just the symptoms—of movement inefficiency, all in spaces designed to heal, support, and elevate.Downtown Toronto foot health is redefined with Align’s holistic approach to comfort, performance, and style.

