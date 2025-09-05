Waterplanet Finds Strength in Unity on New Single 'Under, Over'

"Under, Over" Cover Art by James Hesser. Waterplanet by Greg Dohler. Waterplanet by Greg Dohler.

A spirited indie-rock anthem inspired by nature, resilience and collective purpose

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Baltimore poppy art-rock and psych-folk duo Waterplanet releases "Under, Over," a soaring new single about perseverance and belonging. The track blends the band’s playfully introspective songwriting with driving melodies, harmonies, and a touch of psych-folk mysticism.

Written by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Millie Landrum, "Under, Over" explores how reconnecting with nature and one another can help transform despair into collective hope. “I hope 'Under, Over' inspires people,” said Landrum. “We’re living through pretty dark and divisive times, so I’d love to make someone feel better or help them change the channel to feel a bit happier. It’s a song about reconnecting to nature, to others, whatever helps re-center you.”

The track’s lyrics grew from an experience Landrum had lying on the grass at Glastonbury Abbey, a place many believe to be an energetic center of the earth. That mystical sense of grounding runs throughout "Under, Over," including in the lyrics, like “A million strong, a million high, a million voices fill the sky.”

Produced by Ryan Gallagher and Waterplanet at Plaid Dog Recording, the single sits comfortably between the sunny harmonics of "California Dreamin’" and the raw edge of The Breeders. It marks the first release from Waterplanet’s forthcoming EP, due out October 2025.

Formed by Millie Landrum and James Hesser, Waterplanet has become known for its genre-blurring blend of pop, rock and psych-folk. Veterans of the Baltimore music scene, the duo has toured the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast, sharing stages with a variety of artists while steadily building a reputation for songs that are haunting yet strangely familiar.

__

About Waterplanet

Waterplanet is the project of Baltimore-based songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Millie Landrum and James Hesser. With driving melodies and intertwining harmonies, the pair alternate vocals, acoustic guitar, percussion, and other instruments to create music that blurs the lines between pop, rock and psych-folk. Known for their playful yet introspective style, Waterplanet has toured throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast. Their new EP is set for release in October 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.