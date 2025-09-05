Lloydshare Honored with Best Loyalty Program Award at Amdetur Conference 2025

Lloydshare Proudly Accepts Award for Best Loyalty Program

Lloydshare announced its recognition as the winner of the Best Loyalty Program Award at the prestigious Amdetur Conference 2025.

Receiving the Best Loyalty Program award at the Amdetur 2025 Conference is a true honor,” — Gaby del Bosque

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloydshare, a global leader in loyalty repayment solutions for the vacation ownership industry, proudly announced its recognition as the winner of the Best Loyalty Program Award at the prestigious Amdetur Conference 2025.The annual event at the renowned Camino Real Polanco Mexico in the heart of Mexico City brought together influential voices and innovators shaping the future of timeshare and vacation ownership across Latin America and beyond.The Amdetur Conference is celebrated as one of the industry's most significant forums, spotlighting advancements, fostering collaboration, and charting the course for sustainable growth. This year's gathering convened top developers, resort operators, exchange companies, and service providers, all committed to raising standards and reimagining loyalty in vacation ownership.Lloydshare's groundbreaking loyalty repayment program received the award and was recognized as the top loyalty program because it stands out among peers. Lloydshare's program uniquely incentivizes vacation club members to remain in good standing throughout their membership term, offering a structured repayment at the end.By rewarding long-term consistency, Lloydshare supports member satisfaction and strengthens resort operators' ability to forecast revenue and reinvest in future upgrades. Many in the industry see their efforts as a true win-win for members, developers, and resort operators."Receiving the Best Loyalty Program award at the Amdetur 2025 Conference is a true honor," stated the Lloydshare spokesperson who accepted the award. "This recognition reaffirms our belief that loyalty goes far beyond annual vacations. It is about creating lasting connections between members, resorts, and the destinations they return to year after year.Our business model demonstrates that when members are rewarded for their commitment, the entire ecosystem—from resorts and local businesses to the broader tourism economy thrives." The award also highlights Lloydshare's focus on trust and transparency.As travel habits evolve worldwide, the program allows unique flexibility. For example, the Lloydshare program offers opportunities to rent or share unused vacation time while still maintaining eligibility for repayment— Terms & Conditions apply. This forward-thinking design ensures that loyalty continues to be valued, regardless of changing lifestyles.The Camino Real Polanco provided an elegant backdrop for this year's event, where Lloydshare executives engaged with fellow industry leaders and celebrated innovation across every facet of vacation ownership. The recognition underscores Lloydshare's pivotal role in redefining loyalty programs and elevating expectations within the industry.With a proven commitment to rewarding dedication, gathering and analysing highly-focused market research data, and building stronger relationships across the vacation ownership community, Lloydshare looks forward to continuing to lead the way in setting new benchmarks for loyalty-based rewards in the vacation ownership industry. About Lloydshare Loyalty Lloydshare is the pioneer of loyalty repayment programs tailored to the vacation ownership industry. By offering members tangible rewards for maintaining their membership, Lloydshare enhances value, encourages retention, and provides resorts with a reliable model for sustainable growth. Built on principles of accountability and trust, Lloydshare is redefining loyalty in the travel and hospitality sector.

