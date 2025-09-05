Crescent City's Important Estates Auction, September 19th & 20th, will feature fine items in a wide array of categories

Original oil on board painting by Jose Vives-Atsara (Spanish/Tex., 1919-2004), titled Sunset in Blanco, Texas (1960), with a signed copy of the artist’s biography (estimate: $6,000-$12,000). Vibrant, original oil painting by the legendary Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), titled Picking Cotton (estimate: $4,000-$8,000). Oil on canvas portrait painting by acclaimed British artist Jonathan Richardson (1665-1745), titled Portrait of Mrs. Hooper, possibly depicting Lady Dorothy Hooper (1680-1749) (estimate: of $5,000-$10,000). The auction features a selection of fine watches (including various Rolex examples). 1970s polychrome painted papier-mâché creation by Sergio Bustamante (Mexican, b. 1949), titled Ostrich (In Red) (estimate: $1,500-$2,500).

The 696-lot sale will feature property from the estates of William and Beverly (Gallo) Caulffield and William Prentice Farrington, both of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An oil on canvas portrait painting by acclaimed British artist Jonathan Richardson (1665-1745); an oil painting by the legendary Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988); and a selection of fine watches (including Rolexes ) are just part of Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Estates Auction planned for the weekend of September 19-20.The sale will be held online as well as live in the Crescent City showroom located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 10am Central Time both days. In all, 696 lots will come up for bid, featuring property from the estates of William and Beverly (Gallo) Caulffield and William Prentice Farrington, both of New Orleans, and other fine local and regional estates.Achille Gallo was a New Orleans-born musician, artist and marathon runner whose collection of musical instruments, gathered from around the world, is legendary. Three of his instruments are in the auction, all of them attributions: a violin made by Henry Bentin (New Orleans, 1852-1925, estimate: $800-$1,200); a violin made by Ferdinando Gagliano (Italian, 1738-1834, estimate: $500-$1,000); and a violincello made by Sebastiene Vuilaume (French, 1835-1875, estimate: $300-$600). All have cases. Gallo’s descendants – the Caulffields – consigned the instruments.The oil portrait by Jonathan Richardson is titled Portrait of Mrs. Hooper and possibly depicts Lady Dorothy Hooper (1680-1749), the daughter of Anthony Ashley-Cooper, the 2nd Earl of Shaftesbury. It carries a pre-auction estimate of $5,000-$10,000. The vibrant oil painting by Clementine Hunter is titled Picking Cotton and is expected to change hands for $4,000-$8,000.The rest of the catalog is an eclectic mix of items, ranging from a selection of rifles, pistols, shotguns and other weapons; to estate jewelry items, including sapphires, emeralds, diamonds, seed pearls, yellow gold bracelets and more; to Mexican and American gold coins; to a Blazer Bay 186 center console boat with Yamaha V4 115 outboard motor (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).A few original paintings expected to attract keen bidder interest include the following:• An oil on board by Jose Vives-Atsara (Spanish/Tex., 1919-2004), titled Sunset in Blanco, Texas (1960), with a signed copy of the artist’s biography (estimate: $6,000-$12,000).• An oil on canvas by Thomas Hill (British/Calif., 1829-1908), titled Nevada Falls (estimate: $6,000-$12,000).• A circa 1705 oil on wood panel View of the Hague, attributed to Ludolf Backhuysen I (Dutch, 1631-1708) (estimate: $1,500-$2,500).Other lots to watch include a 1970s polychrome painted papier-mâché creation by Sergio Bustamante (Mexican, b. 1949), titled Ostrich (In Red) (estimate: $1,500-$2,500); and a large 20th-century Italian-style gilt and polychromed 54-light chandelier (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).Mid-Century Modern furniture will be highlighted by a pair of vintage Danish teak CH-22 easy chairs by Hans Wegner (estimate: $2,500-$4,500); and a rosewood and leather lounge chair and ottoman designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).Other furniture pieces, from various countries, will feature a large and exceedingly rare early 20th century French Empire marble-top gilt vert mahogany center table (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); an early 19th century English Sheraton mahogany breakfront bookcase (estimate: $1,500-$2,500); and a lovely early-to-mid 19th century Louisiana cast iron sugar kettle (estimate: $1,500-$2,500).Sterling silver enthusiasts will be treated to a 180-piece Reed & Barton sterling flatware dinner service in the “Marlborough” pattern expected to gavel for $4,000-$8,000; and a five-piece Reed & Barton tea and coffee service from 1942 in the “Georgian” pattern (estimate: $2,000-$4,000). Also up for bid will be a sterling silver Grape Vine pitcher and a Mexican Taxco sterling bowl.Returning to original artworks, there are several paintings in the auction by Alexander John Drysdale (La., 1870-1934). One is a 1916 oil on canvas titled Autumn Evening After a Shower (estimate: $15,000-$25,000). Also, lot #362 consists of a pair of oils on textured academy board, titled New Orleans Swamp Scene (1914) and Live Oaks on a Bayou (estimate: $5,000-$10,000).An oil on canvas by John Genin (La., 1830-1895), titled Biloxi, Mississippi, Scene with Painter at Easel and Fisherman, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000; a gold leaf with red and black clay by George Bauer Dunbar (La., 1927-2025) should sell for $2,500-$4,500; an oil on canvas by Colette Pope Heldner (New Orleans, 1902-1990), titled Swamp Idyl (Louisiana Bayou Country) is expected to reach $1,500-$2,500; and an acrylic and mixed media on canvas by Louisiana artist Karen Stastny, titled Orange and Pink Abstract (2007) should command $1,500-$2,500.The auction will also feature several ivory items; Remy Martin Louis XIII Baccarat Cognac; Tiffany-style lamps; marble urns; giant clam shells; tractors by John Deere, Massey Ferguson and Mahindra; a French Empire-style 8-light chandelier, a Louis Vuitton travel suitcase; a Napoleon III marble-top ebonized parlor cabinet; and a Federal inlaid mahogany sideboard.Internet bidding will be provided by www.CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com (and the Crescent City app), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. In-gallery previews will be held beginning Wednesday, Sept. 10, through Thursday, Sept. 18, excluding weekend days, from 10am-5pm Central Time. No appointment is necessary.Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer's premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer's premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or, you can send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. For more info about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Estates Auction slated for September 19 & 20, at 10am Central Time both days, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com

