AJS Wildlife Solutions: Leading Wildlife Inspections & Animal Removal in St. Louis, MO
The company’s inspection process serves as the foundation for its broader approach, guiding targeted measures such as wildlife animal removal and structural repair. When necessary, technicians implement a wildlife exclusion service designed to secure entry points and reduce the likelihood of future infestations. These methods provide a systematic framework for resolving issues ranging from raccoon and squirrel entry to attic contamination caused by bats and rodents.
Comprehensive inspections also address health concerns tied to animal waste accumulation. Damaged insulation can create respiratory risks and increase heating and cooling costs. AJS Wildlife Solutions offers attic remediation, ensuring that compromised materials are safely removed and replaced with insulation that meets building code requirements.
By combining hands-on carpentry experience with certified wildlife training, the team delivers practical, humane, and effective solutions. With years of field expertise, AJS Wildlife Solutions continues to set standards for responsible wildlife management throughout the St. Louis community.
About AJS Wildlife Solutions:
AJS Wildlife Solutions specializes in wildlife inspection, removal, and exclusion. Services include attic remediation, raccoon and squirrel removal, bat exclusion, and custom repairs tailored to protect homes from recurring issues.
Contact Information:
PO Box: 142372
City: St. Louis
State: MO
Zip code: 63114
Andrew Stadnik
AJS Wildlife Solutions
+1 314-320-4944
info@ajswildlifesolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.