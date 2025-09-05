Submit Release
Neal Bawa to Host Free Bay Area Meetup on The AI Revolution

Grocapitus Investments

Neal Bawa, CEO and Founder

AI-Fueled Data Centers as the Real Estate Play of the Decade

The AI boom is rewriting the rules of commercial real estate”
— Neal Bawa
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, October 16, 2025, celebrated real estate technologist and educator Neal Bawa will headline a free in-person meetup in the Bay Area, unveiling how the explosive growth of artificial intelligence is fueling one of the most profitable real estate investment opportunities of our lifetime: AI-powered data centers.

The event, titled The AI Revolution: AI-Fueled Data Centers as the Real Estate Play of the Decade, will take place at the Residence Inn Redwood City / San Carlos, with doors opening at 5:30 PM for networking, complimentary food, beverages, and wine. Neal Bawa’s presentation begins at 6:00 PM.

Why This Event Matters

“The AI boom is rewriting the rules of commercial real estate,” says Neal Bawa. “Every major technological revolution in history has created outsized winners — and today, that opportunity lies in AI-driven infrastructure like data centers. This is not just a trend — it’s a generational wealth-building shift.”

Bawa, often called “The Mad Scientist of Multifamily” for his data-driven strategies, will explore how investors can position themselves to benefit from the mega-shift created by AI adoption.

Special Bonus for Attendees

The first 50 people in attendance will receive a free signed copy of Lessons From Thought Leaders, co-authored by Bawa alongside icons such as Les Brown, Zig Ziglar, Mitzi Perdue, Brian Tracy, and others.

“My goal is to equip people not only with knowledge about AI’s impact on real estate,” Bawa adds, “but also with timeless lessons on leadership, growth, and resilience.”

Event Details

What: The AI Revolution: AI-Fueled Data Centers — The Real Estate Play of the Decade

Who: Featuring Neal Bawa

When: Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 5:30 PM (networking, food & drinks) | 6:00 PM (presentation)

Where: Residence Inn Redwood City / San Carlos

Cost: Free (includes food, beverages & wine)

👉 Register now at https://multifamilyu.com/lp/meetup-ai-revolution.

Space is limited, and early arrival is strongly encouraged as this event always fills to capacity.

Jen Devore Richter
Grocapitus
info@grocapitus.com
