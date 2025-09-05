Jobs AI Can’t Replace – 100 AI-Proof Jobs Coming to Charlotte with New College HUNKS Corporate Store

College HUNKS on a mission to build the next generation of leaders

As AI reshapes the workplace and threatens to eliminate up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs, one company is betting big on hands-on jobs.

Moving, hauling, building a team. These are jobs rooted in trust and human connection.” — Nick Friedman, co-founder of College HUNKS

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI reshapes the workplace and threatens to eliminate up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs, one company is betting big on hands-on jobs. College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, the nationally recognized moving and junk removal brand, is opening a new corporate-owned store in Charlotte that will bring 100 permanent, AI-proof jobs to the region.

The store is officially open, creating long-term positions for movers, drivers, and laborers—plus an additional 150 seasonal jobs during the busy summer moving season.

“Moving, hauling, building a team. These are jobs rooted in trust and human connection,” said Nick Friedman, co-founder of College HUNKS. “AI can’t do that. And our team members aren’t just lifting boxes. They’re gaining leadership, logistics, and client service skills that will serve them for life.”

The Charlotte operation will be led by a powerhouse team with deep industry experience:

-Dan Whalen, VP of Operations – Grew the Tampa corporate store from $1M to $6M in revenue before joining the national leadership team.

-Greg Mullis, Regional Operations Manager – South – Oversees two top-performing College HUNKS locations generating nearly $10M annually, with more than 7,200 Google reviews averaging 4.9 stars.

-Will Asher, Operations Manager – Brings 5+ years of hands-on experience from Long Island and Charlotte.

-Reco Jones, Assistant Operations Manager – Nearly 5 years of industry expertise.

A Mission Beyond Moving

Founded nearly 20 years ago by two college friends, College HUNKS—which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service—is approaching 200 franchises nationwide. The brand’s mission is to “Move the World” through service and community impact, including:

-Donating over 5 million meals through a partnership with U.S. Hunger (two meals for every job completed).

-Providing free moves for domestic violence survivors transitioning to safe housing.

-Donating or recycling up to 70% of hauled items, benefitting nonprofits like Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity.

Serving the Greater Charlotte Region

The new store will serve customers across the metro area, including Concord, Mt. Holly, Belmont, Gastonia, Kannapolis, Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Monroe, Indian Trail, Matthews, Weddington, Waxhaw, and Pineville.

For more information or to apply for open positions, visit

https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/charlotte/ or call 704-837-0851.

