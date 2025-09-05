Neuromodulation Market - Boosts Growth To Reach $4,342.50 Million By 2035

The growth of the global neuromodulation market size is majorly driven by the increase in prevalence of different types of neurological disorders.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global neuromodulation market was valued at $2,480.21 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,342.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 -The Neuromodulation Market is experiencing unprecedented growth as innovative therapies redefine the landscape of neurological disorder management. Neuromodulation techniques, including spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, and transcranial magnetic stimulation, offer non-invasive or minimally invasive approaches to modulating neural activity, providing relief for patients suffering from chronic pain, movement disorders, psychiatric conditions, and other neurological ailments. This market's expansion is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic pain, increasing awareness of neuromodulation therapies, and advancements in technology that enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.Neuromodulation devices stimulate nerves with pharmaceutical agents, electrical signals, or other forms of energy by modulating abnormal neural pathway behavior caused by the disease process. Neuromodulation devices include, deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), and spinal cord stimulation (SCS). Major market players covered in the report, such as -• NeuroPace Inc,• Boston Scientific Corporation,• Bioventus Inc.,• MicroTransponder,• Abbott,• MicroTransponder,• Medtronic,• Neuronetics,• NeuroSigma,• LivaNova PLC,• Nevro CorporationTABLE OF CONTENT -CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:1.1. Report description1.2. Key market segments1.3. List of key players profiled in the report1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO PerspectiveCHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the marketBased on technology, the internal neuromodulation segment accounted for over four-fifths of the global market share in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. However, the external neuromodulation segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.Based on biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials segment captured over four-fifths of the overall market share in 2020 and is likely to maintain its lead status through 2030. However, the ceramic biomaterials segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Based on biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials segment captured over four-fifths of the overall market share in 2020 and is likely to maintain its lead status through 2030. However, the ceramic biomaterials segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.The neuromodulation market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global neuromodulation market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the Neuromodulation Market:1. Are neuromodulation therapies safe?2. How effective are neuromodulation therapies in managing chronic pain?3. What factors contribute to the growth of the neuromodulation market?4. Are neuromodulation therapies covered by insurance?5. What future innovations can we expect in the field of neuromodulation? 