New Automated Discount System Introduced for Cannabis Delivery Orders

VGTNYC introduces automated cannabis delivery discounts, allowing customers to create bundles and receive tiered savings without promo codes.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooklyn, NY: A new automated discount structure has been introduced to simplify cannabis delivery orders and provide cost savings for customers across New York City. The update allows individuals to create customized bundles of cannabis products and automatically receive tiered discounts at checkout.Under this system, orders over $250 qualify for a 20% discount, while purchases exceeding $400 receive an additional 5% reduction. This approach ensures consistent affordability without the need for promotional codes or time-limited offers.The initiative reflects a broader strategy focused on accessibility, value, and convenience within the cannabis market. By integrating automated discounts directly into the ordering process, the platform eliminates guesswork and encourages flexibility for consumers seeking a variety of products.“Our mission has always centered on making premium cannabis accessible at fair prices,” said a company spokesperson. “This updated system is designed to give customers more control while maintaining the quality and service they expect.”The delivery platform continues to emphasize discreet service, reliable fulfillment, and an expanding menu of premium cannabis products, including flowers, oils, and edibles. The new pricing model further strengthens its position as a trusted source for cannabis delivery in the New York City region.About VGTNYC VGTNYC is a Brooklyn-based cannabis delivery service providing premium products with a focus on convenience, discretion, and quality. The company’s 24/7 operations cover New York City and surrounding areas, ensuring customers have access to reliable service and expertly curated selections.Contact Name: ZalContact Email: admin@vgtnyc.comContact Phone Number: 929-407-8995

