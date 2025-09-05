Flexible Packaging in Europe to Grow at 5.5% CAGR, Led by France, Germany, and the UK - FMI Report

Flexible Packaging

Sustainability mandates, digital printing, and premium food packaging fuel Europe’s leadership in the global flexible packaging industry

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flexible packaging market is poised to grow from USD 332.7 billion in 2025 to USD 552.3 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. This robust growth trajectory reflects the accelerating demand for lightweight, versatile, and sustainable packaging solutions across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Europe: Innovation and Sustainability at the Forefront

Europe continues to anchor the market with its strong manufacturing base and progressive sustainability regulations. Countries such as France, Germany, and the UK are championing recyclable and mono-material solutions, driven by EU directives on circular economy and plastic waste reduction.

France is expected to post a 5.5% CAGR (2025–2035), supported by bakery, dairy, and premium food packaging.

The UK will expand at a 4.9% CAGR, fueled by online grocery, healthcare pouches, and private label premiumization.

Germany remains a hub for engineering and material innovation, fostering advances in barrier films and digital printing.

European converters are increasingly investing in short-run digital printing, recyclable laminates, and high-barrier films that support both brand differentiation and regulatory compliance. This positions Europe not only as a consumer market but also as a global innovation hub for flexible packaging technologies.

Asia-Pacific: Scale and Momentum

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to record the fastest growth, with China (7.0% CAGR) and India (6.5% CAGR) leading adoption. Rapid urbanization, expanding FMCG distribution, and the e-commerce boom are driving demand for pouches, sachets, and mailer bags that balance durability with cost efficiency. APAC’s scale advantage ensures it remains the largest demand hub for global producers.

Market Drivers

Convenience & Consumer Behavior: Growth in on-the-go food, resealable packs, and portion control formats.

Sustainability Push: Shift toward recyclable and bio-based polyethylene solutions.

E-commerce Growth: Lightweight packaging reducing logistics costs while ensuring protection.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in high-barrier films, mono-material laminates, and smart packaging for freshness and traceability.

Quick Stats

Market Value 2025: USD 332.7 Billion

Forecast Value 2035: USD 552.3 Billion

CAGR (2025–2035): 5.2%

Leading Material (2025): Polyethylene (35.8% share)

Leading Product (2025): Pillow Pouches (39.2% share)

Largest Application: Food & Beverage (46.4% share in 2025)

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies such as Amcor plc, Mondi Group, Constantia Flexibles, Berry Global, Südpack, and Wipak Group dominate the European market through strategic investments in sustainable solutions and advanced barrier technologies. In APAC, ProAmpac, ExxonMobil Chemical, and local converters continue to scale capacity to meet growing demand.

Outlook

With Europe driving sustainability-focused innovation and APAC delivering scale and consumption growth, the flexible packaging market is set for a decade of dynamic transformation. The convergence of consumer convenience, regulatory compliance, and material science will redefine how manufacturers, retailers, and brand owners leverage packaging as a value driver.

Request Report outline - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-24313

Get Full Report now - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/24313

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.