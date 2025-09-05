RE: Traffic Alert - i91 NB, Dummerston *************UPDATE***************

*************** UPDATE****************

91NB IS REOPENED WITH 1 LANE OF TRAVEL

**UPDATE TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION**

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED in the area between Exit 3 and Exit 4, due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for ONE HOUR. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 1330 Westminster Heights Rd