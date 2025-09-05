Regional Contractor Highlights Expansion of Roofing and Exterior Services

LAKE ALFRED, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merritt Roofing and Construction Inc. has announced an expanded range of residential and commercial roofing and exterior services, emphasizing timely solutions for storm-related damage and long-term preventative maintenance.With more than three decades of experience, the contractor has established a reputation for comprehensive roofing support, including installation, repairs, and inspections. The company’s recent expansion focuses on ensuring structures withstand Florida’s often unpredictable climate, providing both emergency services and planned maintenance to extend roof longevity.The Roofing Company in Haines City, FL, has also broadened its offerings to include siding, gutter installation, and affordable window replacement, reflecting a growing demand for integrated exterior solutions. These additions align with homeowner needs for reliable protection against water damage, mold prevention, and energy efficiency improvements.Industry professionals note that combining roofing expertise with complementary exterior services represents a practical step forward for property owners seeking convenience and consistency from a single provider. Merritt Roofing and Construction Inc. continues to build on its record of customer trust while delivering essential upgrades that contribute to both property value and safety.This development reinforces the company’s position as a trusted provider for storm, hail, and wind damage repairs across Central Florida. By balancing residential and commercial projects, this Roofing Company in Haines City, FL, addresses the diverse needs of the community, maintaining an approach rooted in durability and practical service.About Merritt Roofing and Construction Inc.:Merritt Roofing and Construction Inc. provides roofing, repair, and exterior construction services for residential and commercial properties. With more than 30 years of industry experience, the company focuses on preventative maintenance, storm recovery, and new installation projects.

