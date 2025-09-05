New Services Strengthen Electrical Expertise Across Markets

Flavin Electric has announced expanded service offerings, reinforcing its leadership in Chicago, IL.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flavin Electric has announced expanded service offerings, reinforcing its leadership in Chicago, IL, Electrical solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial markets.The company’s growth reflects an increasing demand for reliable, union-certified contractors capable of managing complex electrical challenges. With services ranging from system upgrades and emergency repairs to custom installations and energy-efficient solutions, Flavin Electric continues to shape the region’s electrical landscape with precision and professionalism.By focusing on tailored electrical design and installation, the company ensures that every project meets modern safety standards while aligning with each client’s functional and aesthetic requirements. Services such as smart home automation, whole-house surge protection, and EV charging installations highlight its ability to adapt to evolving technologies and customer expectations.This emphasis on high-quality craftsmanship positions Flavin Electric as a standout provider in the competitive Chicago, IL, Electrical sector. Its approach combines transparency, customer-centered planning, and union-certified skills, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner across all electrical markets.About Flavin Electric:Flavin Electric is a union-owned and operated electrical service provider dedicated to serving residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the Chicago area. Known for its quality materials, safety-first practices, and customized solutions, the company continues to deliver dependable service built on decades of expertise.Address: 1801 W. Belle Plaine STE 207BCity: ChicagoState: IllinoisZip code: 60613

