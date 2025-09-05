Commercial Leasing Briefing Session for Lot P to Be Held on 9 September

MACAU, September 5 - The temporary housing project (Edifício Ut Koi and Edifício Lok Koi) in Lot P of the Areia Preta reclamation area has been completed, and the home swap housing (Pearl Metropolitan) is progressively being occupied. To further enhance community amenities, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) will hold a commercial leasing briefing session on 9 September to attract high-quality businesses to the area.

Lot P, encompassing Edifício Ut Koi, Edifício Lok Koi, and Pearl Metropolitan, offers a total of 98 independent commercial units with a combined commercial area of approximately 32,000 square metres. These units are situated along Avenida do Nordeste, Rua da Pérola, and Avenida da Pérola Oriental, with the lot strategically located near the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge (HZM Bridge), the Macao Bridge, Qingmao Port, and the Border Gate. The development also enjoys convenient access to key transport hubs, including the Macao Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal and Macau International Airport.

The briefing session will take place at 3:00 PM on 9 September on 1/F, Edifício Comercial Rodrigues, Avenida da Praia Grande No. 599, Macao. MUR openly invites individuals interested in introducing various businesses to Lot P to attend. Participants must hold a valid Macao real estate agent licence. During the session, attendees will receive updates on the project’s current status and be provided with floor plans of the commercial units and other relevant information.

For further enquiries, please call (853) 2888 2237 during office hours.