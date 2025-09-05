Intestinal Health Pet Dietary Supplement Market Poised to Reach USD 138.0 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Pet Wellness Trend

Intestinal Health Pet Dietary Supplement Market

Intestinal Health Pet Dietary Supplement Market is projected to grow steadily, driven by rising pet wellness awareness and demand for digestive health solutions

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intestinal Health Pet Dietary Supplement Market is on a steady growth path, projected to expand from USD 91.4 billion in 2025 to USD 138.0 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. This rise reflects the increasing prioritization of digestive wellness for pets, with owners turning to scientifically formulated supplements that address gut health as a cornerstone of overall well-being.

Market Momentum Driven by Pet Humanization and Preventive Care

The surge in market demand is primarily fueled by the growing humanization of pets, rising pet adoption rates, and higher spending on premium nutrition products in North America and Europe. Pet parents are no longer waiting for health problems to emerge; instead, they are proactively investing in preventive digestive care solutions. Veterinary endorsements have further reinforced this shift, encouraging regular use of probiotics, prebiotics, and enzyme-based supplements to prevent gastrointestinal issues.

Innovations in microbiome science are opening new frontiers, as research continues to validate the role of intestinal balance in immune health, nutrient absorption, and overall vitality. This scientific momentum, combined with consumer demand for natural and holistic solutions, ensures that intestinal health supplements will remain central to the evolving pet wellness landscape.

Quick Market Snapshot

• Market Value 2025: USD 91.4 billion

• Forecast Value 2035: USD 138.0 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 4.2%

• Leading Segment (2025): Probiotics – 42% market share

• Key Growth Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

• Top Players: Nestlé Purina, Zesty Paws, Nutramax Laboratories, NOW Foods, Hill's Pet Nutrition, NaturVet, The Honest Kitchen

Segmental Insights – Why Probiotics and Chewables Dominate

Probiotics remain the leading supplement type, projected to capture 42% market share in 2025. Their dominance stems from broad veterinary consensus on their role in improving stool quality, reducing digestive discomfort, and strengthening immune function. Strain-specific probiotic formulations are also gaining ground, offering tailored solutions for different breeds and dietary needs.

On the product front, chewables are expected to account for 44% of revenues in 2025, driven by their palatability and ease of administration. Pet owners view chewables as “treat-like” solutions, boosting compliance and brand loyalty. Advances in formulation technology have made it easier to stabilize active ingredients in chewables, further strengthening this segment.

From a pet perspective, dogs lead the market with 65% share, reflecting their larger domestic population and heightened susceptibility to digestive disorders. Customized canine supplements—particularly flavored powders and chewables—are helping manufacturers cater to diverse age groups, breeds, and dietary sensitivities.

Regional Growth Outlook – Asia-Pacific Rising

While North America remains the largest consumer market, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the most dynamic region.

• China leads with a forecast CAGR of 5.7%, fueled by premiumization, higher veterinary engagement, and rapid e-commerce adoption.

• India follows closely at 5.3%, leveraging urbanization, traditional wellness approaches like Ayurveda, and online retail expansion.

• Europe also demonstrates resilience, with France (4.4%) and the UK (4.0%) benefiting from regulatory clarity, premium product adoption, and subscription-based supplement models.

• The USA is expected to grow steadily at 3.6% CAGR, reflecting a mature but innovation-driven market where multifunctional supplements are gaining traction.

•

Key Market Drivers and Trends

1. Rising Pet Owner Focus on Gut Health – With gastrointestinal disorders among pets becoming more common, preventive intestinal supplements are being integrated into daily feeding routines.

2. Functional Ingredients Expanding – Synbiotics, digestive enzymes, and plant-based fibers are increasingly added to formulations, aligning with natural and clean-label trends.

3. Veterinary Endorsements Boosting Credibility – Clinical validation and professional recommendations are driving consumer trust and premium pricing.

4. Convenience and E-commerce Expansion – Palatable delivery formats and subscription-based e-commerce models are enhancing accessibility and repeat purchases.

Competitive Landscape – Leaders and Innovators

The intestinal health pet dietary supplement market is highly competitive, with established global leaders and agile newcomers shaping its trajectory.

• Nestlé Purina leverages its global network and veterinary partnerships to deliver science-backed digestive health products.

• Zesty Paws has carved a niche in functional chews and e-commerce channels, securing strong brand loyalty.

• Nutramax Laboratories remains a pioneer in research-backed probiotic and enzyme supplements.

• NOW Foods is bridging human-grade supplement expertise into the pet market, appealing to clean-label enthusiasts.

• Hill’s Pet Nutrition integrates veterinary science into prescription-based digestive diets paired with supplements.

• NaturVet is capturing consumer interest with plant-based and holistic digestive aids.

• The Honest Kitchen emphasizes whole-food transparency, strengthening its reputation among health-conscious pet parents.

Meanwhile, emerging manufacturers across Asia-Pacific and Latin America are introducing regionally adapted formulations, such as Ayurvedic digestive blends in India or probiotic-fiber hybrids in China, broadening the scope of innovation. These players are challenging established brands with competitive pricing, localized formulations, and digital-first marketing strategies.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, The Honest Kitchen launched its “Feed Them the Best” campaign, celebrating pet parenthood while expanding its footprint in PetSmart stores across the USA and Canada. This initiative reflects how leading brands are blending retail visibility with consumer engagement campaigns to strengthen their market share.

Request Intestinal Health Pet Dietary Supplement Market Draft Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-24258

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/about-us.

Outlook Through 2035 – A Growing, Evolving Market

As the market heads toward USD 138.0 billion by 2035, opportunities will multiply for both established giants and new entrants. Manufacturers are expected to intensify investments in R&D, focusing on microbiome science, multifunctional blends, and natural formulations. Distribution strategies will continue shifting toward online platforms, subscription models, and bundled sales with pet food.

Ultimately, the intestinal health pet dietary supplement market reflects a broader movement toward holistic, preventive pet care. With pets increasingly considered family members, owners are willing to invest in digestive health solutions that ensure longer, healthier, and happier lives.

