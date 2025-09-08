Polymeric Concrete Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $1 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Polymeric Concrete Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Polymeric Concrete Market Through 2025?

There has been substantial growth in the polymeric concrete market size in the last few years. It is projected to see an increase from $0.70 billion in 2024 to $0.75 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This surge during the historic period can be linked to the industrialization in developing economies, the enlargement of wastewater treatment plants, the attractiveness of reduced maintenance costs, the rise in urbanization, and heightened cognizance of the advantages of polymer concrete.

In the upcoming years, a robust escalation is predicted in the size of the polymeric concrete market, which is projected to attain a valuation of $1.00 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The predicted growth during this period can be ascribed to factors such as investments in smart cities and infrastructure, the rise of prefabrication and modular construction, the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, an increase in flood management initiatives, and advancements in infrastructure in emerging markets. Noteworthy trends forecasted for this duration include sustainable initiatives leading to the use of bio-based resin, smart infrastructure integration, recycled aggregates incorporation, innovations in lightweight polymeric concrete, and developments in fast-curing resins.

Download a free sample of the polymeric concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27041&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Polymeric Concrete Market?

The surge in construction activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the polymeric concrete market. Construction activities encompass all jobs and tasks associated with erecting or constructing structures such as homes, roadways, bridges, or buildings. There's a rise in these activities as a result of rapid urbanisation, thereby boosting the demand for new housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. Polymeric concrete aids these construction undertakings by offering superior strength, chemical resistance, and quicker curing times, which makes it perfect for high-performance and time-critical infrastructure projects. For example, in June 2025, as reported by the Census Bureau - a US government agency, there were 1,526,000 recorded privately-owned housing completions on a seasonally adjusted annual rate in May, signifying a 5.4% increase from the revised April total of 1,448,000. Hence, the surge in construction activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the polymeric concrete market.

Which Players Dominate The Polymeric Concrete Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Polymeric Concrete Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Sika AG

• ErgonArmor Inc.

• Fosroc International Limited

• Carborundum Universal Limited

• Laticrete International Inc.

• Interplastic Corporation

• Tnemec Company Inc.

• ACO Funki A / S

• ULMA Architectural Solutions S. Coop.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Polymeric Concrete Market In The Future?

Leading entities in the polymeric concrete market are focusing on the invention of cutting-edge solutions such as high-performance composite materials. These innovations are aimed at increasing robustness, improving chemical and corrosion resistance in city-based infrastructure usage, and minimizing water used in the production process. High-performance composite material is essentially a blend of varied materials, put together to produce something stronger, more resilient, and more damage-resistant than conventional materials. For example, in December 2024, Daw Construction Group, a construction management solutions provider based in UAE, and Qatar German Polymer Company (QGPC), a polymer resin concrete (PRC) infrastructure solutions provider based in Qatar, launched polymer concrete as the urban development for the future. This ground-breaking material is distinguished by its outstanding resilience, superior chemical resistance, and low water absorption, making it highly suitable for rigorous city environments. It speeds up construction timeframes, cuts down labor costs, and its robustness and low upkeep contribute to sustainable, environment-friendly building methods. This launch, marked by increased strength and lightweight properties, signals a crucial progression towards sustainable, sturdy, and efficient urban development.

Global Polymeric Concrete Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The polymeric concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC), Polymer Cement Concrete (PCC), Polymer Resin Concrete (PMC)

2) By Application: Flooring Blocks, Facade and Curtain Wall, Pump Bases, Chemical Containments, Waste Containers, Trench Drains, Other Applications

3) By End-use: Industrial, Municipal, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC), Slabs, Beams, Columns, Bridge Deck Overlays, Marine Structures

2) By Polymer Cement Concrete (PCC), Flooring, Pavement Repair, Industrial Flooring, Water Retaining Structures, Protective Coatings

3) By Polymer Resin Concrete (PMC), Drainage Channels, Manholes, Industrial Tanks, Precast Components, Road and Bridge Construction

View the full polymeric concrete market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymeric-concrete-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Polymeric Concrete Market?

For the year 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Polymeric Concrete Global Market Report, with projections for being the most rapidly expanding region in the predicted timeline. This comprehensive report also covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polymeric Concrete Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Concrete Materials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-materials-global-market-report

Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-concrete-global-market-report

Cellular Concrete Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellular-concrete-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.