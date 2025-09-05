Agencies release guidance on software for widespread cybersecurity improvement

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency and international agencies Sept. 3 released joint guidance outlining a “software bill of materials” for organizations to strengthen cybersecurity, reduce risk and decrease costs. An SBOM is a list of all components contained in a software product.



“Whether it’s an application used on a computer or the software that runs a medical device, most software incorporates components to accomplish specific tasks,” said Scott Gee, AHA deputy national advisor of cybersecurity and risk. “It is critical to understand what components are used in a piece of software because if a flaw is discovered in any, it could make the entire piece of software — and the organization’s network— vulnerable to attack. A good analogy is the ingredients list on food packaging — it tells consumers exactly what additives and preservatives are in their food. Without an SBOM, an organization would have no way to determine that the vulnerable component was present in their systems.”



Gee also highlighted the importance of automated monitoring of SBOMs, as they would alert of any vulnerabilities that would require patching and remediation.



For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Gee at sgee@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.