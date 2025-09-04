Department resumes debit, credit card sales; resolves payment processing system and online license sales issues

SANTA FE – Issues affecting the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish's payment processing system have been resolved, allowing the Department to process credit and debit cards for license and permit purchases.

Licenses and permits can now be purchased in-person using debit or credit cards at Department offices and vendors statewide, as well as through the Department's online licensing system.

"We appreciate our customers' patience," Department director Mike Sloane said. "We know this situation was inconvenient and frustrating for our customers, and we sincerely apologize. We also want to reassure our customers that none of their data was exposed as a result of these issues."

On Aug. 29, the Department's payment processing system suffered a bot attack that caused the shutdown of the online licensing system. As a result, customers were unable to use debit or credit cards to purchase licenses or permits.

The Department's security team was able to quickly identify the bot attack and take appropriate measures to isolate the attack, which only affected the payment system. There have been no security concerns regarding customer accounts or personal information.