Erosion repair work complete on US 101 in Jefferson County

FORKS – Finishing touches are now in place following an emergency culvert repair project along US 101 south of Forks.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation added permanent lane markings on Thursday, Aug. 27, completing the project. This means there’s one less work zone for travelers along the coast.

What was done

In addition to the culvert repairs, crews patched the roadway shoulder. Work also included adding trenches and rocks to stabilize the hillside and help with drainage.

Crews reopened the southbound lane of US 101 on Tuesday, Aug. 19 after repaving the highway over the culvert.

During repair work, WSDOT kept people moving with one-way alternating traffic at the work zone.

Why this was needed

WSDOT maintenance crews discovered erosion next to the southbound lane in late March. An inspection revealed a failed culvert under the roadway as the cause. Crews closed the southbound lane until emergency repair work could be scheduled.

WSDOT travel tools

Sign up for email updates in Jefferson County. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app.