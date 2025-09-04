Minnesota DNR recognizes 3 conservation officers for lifesaving efforts (published September 4, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division recently recognized three conservation officers for their lifesaving efforts over the last several months.

Park Rapids-area CO Nick Baum, International Falls-area CO Curtis Simonson and Remer-area CO Corey Sura received lifesaving awards.

“Conservation officers never know what the day will bring, but they are always ready when someone is facing a difficult situation and needs their help,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “It’s a testament to our officers’ character and training that they’re willing and able to put others’ needs above their own.”

CO Curtis Simonson

Around 8 a.m. on July 21, Simonson was notified about a person who’d been missing since the day before. Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office deputies had started the search, and members of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad were enroute as well. Simonson offered his assistance and learned the missing man, Donald Larson, was in his 80s, diabetic, and had been driving a Jeep.

Simonson began checking trails and noticed grass that had been matted down by vehicle tires. He drove down the trail, turned a corner, and saw a Jeep stuck in the middle of the trail. There was a person behind the vehicle, laying on his side in mud and water. Simonson quickly sent out a request for an ambulance.

Larson’s Jeep had become stuck the day before, and when he got out of the vehicle, he fell. It had rained overnight, and he was wet and covered with flies and mud. Simonson drove him to a waiting ambulance. Larson was released from the hospital the following day.

“Donald thought he was going to die,” said Lt. Matt Frericks, who supervises conservation officers, including Simonson, in the northeastern portion of Minnesota. “He and his wife both believe that CO Simonson saved his life.”

CO Nick Baum

On the evening of March 14, Baum heard a dispatch radio call about an angler who’d fallen through the ice on the Fish Hook River near Park Rapids. Baum and other law enforcement personnel arrived quickly. One of the responding officers fell through the ice after attempting to belly crawl to the angler.

The officer was unable to get out of the water due to the current and thin ice, so Baum tossed a throw rope to him. Baum and another officer pulled the immersed officer from the water, then continued efforts to rescue the angler. Shortly thereafter, the Park Rapids Fire Department arrived and successfully rescued the angler.

CO Corey Sura

During the afternoon of March 14, Sura was on patrol at the Big Rice Lake public water access in Cass County. He was talking with an angler on shore when he saw an ATV fall through the ice about 400 yards away. He quickly assembled safety and rescue equipment and contacted dispatch to request an ambulance. The angler offered Sura use of his Snowdog, a small, tracked vehicle, to take onto the ice.

Sura found that two ATV riders had fallen through the ice and were immersed. Neither could get out of the water on their own. With help from the angler on shore, Sura was able to get the ATV riders out of the water and back to shore. Once there, Sura had the two ATV riders change out of their wet clothes and sit in his warm truck. Emergency personnel arrived and decided the ATV riders didn’t need additional medical assistance.