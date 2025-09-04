Minnesota DNR hosting 3 seed and cone collection workshops in September (published September 4, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host three workshops in September for people interested in learning how to collect tree seeds and cones to sell to the State Forest Nursery. Seeds and cones collected by the public play a critical role in reforesting state forests, parks and private lands across the state.

The workshops are open to anyone interested in learning more about seed and cone collection. Each session is limited to 30 participants. Registration is available on the DNR website under upcoming events.

Workshop details

Each training will include an indoor presentation led by DNR Seed Procurement Consultant Nicole Schafer, followed by a hands-on outdoor session in a nearby forest. Participants will learn which types of tree seeds and cones the DNR purchases, how to collect and handle seeds and cones, and standards for cleaning and preparing seeds for sale to the DNR. The training will also cover DNR’s purchasing and payment procedures.

Workshop participants should bring a water bottle, work gloves and bug spray, and should wear appropriate outdoor clothing (consider boots, layers that can be removed, rain gear, etc.). If weather conditions prevent outdoor collection, the training will move indoors where participants will work with cut branches.

Workshop dates and locations

General C.C. Andrews State Forest Nursery facility, 85894 Co. Hwy. 61, Willow River, MN 55795

Wednesday, Sept. 10, 1-4 p.m.

State Forest Nursery, 13885 State Hwy. 64, Akeley, MN 56433

Friday, Sept. 12, 1-4 p.m.

DNR Lake City Field Office, 1801 South Oak Street, Lake City, MN 55041

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 1-4 p.m.

Why collect?

Collecting local seeds and cones ensures that the resulting trees are adapted to Minnesota’s climate, helping to create healthier, more resilient forests. Seeds and cones purchased from the public are important to the DNR’s reforestation efforts.

Participating in seed and cone collection can be a wonderful family activity that offers a chance to earn some extra income. Prices for seeds and cones range from $20 to $150 per bushel, depending on the specific tree species.

For more information about seed and cone collection, including price lists and species fact sheets, visit the DNR website.