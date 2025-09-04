Oregon Proclaims September as Preparedness Month

SALEM, Ore. – Gov. Tina Kotek has proclaimed September as Preparedness Month in Oregon, underscoring the importance of readiness and resilience across the state. The proclamation serves as a rallying point for the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and its partners to amplify preparedness messaging and activities statewide. It also invites all Oregonians to take proactive steps to safeguard their families, homes, and communities against future disasters.

This year, OEM is spotlighting its “Be 2 Weeks Ready” campaign, a multilingual multimedia toolkit designed to help individuals and communities prepare to be self-sufficient for at least two weeks following a disaster. The campaign will be supported by community events, educational outreach, and digital engagement across Oregon.

Proclamation Highlights

The governor’s proclamation emphasizes:

offers a vital opportunity for every Oregonian to learn how to prepare for all types of emergencies. Federal, Tribal, state, local, and private sector partners are working together to prevent and respond to disasters.

OEM prioritizes outreach and education to ensure all Oregonians understand the importance of emergency preparedness.

Communities across Oregon are actively training, educating, and equipping residents for disaster events.

Adequate preparation is essential to the health and well-being of every Oregonian.

The “Be 2 Weeks Ready” program empowers individuals to take meaningful steps toward resilience.

Ready Fair – Oct. 11 in Salem

To cap off Preparedness Month, OEM invites the public to attend the Ready Fair on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Salem. This free, family-friendly event is designed to help our communities build resilience and preparedness.

The Ready Fair will bring together subject-matter experts and community partners to share practical tips and resources aligned with OEM’s Be 2 Weeks Ready program.

What to Expect:

Expert-Led Booths on emergency alerts, food and water planning, sanitation, and more

on emergency alerts, food and water planning, sanitation, and more Interactive Activities including a fun, earthquake-themed escape room

including a fun, earthquake-themed escape room Preparedness for All Ages with kid-friendly stations and hands-on learning

with kid-friendly stations and hands-on learning Food Trucks and a chance to win a fully stocked emergency go-bag for your family

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 3930 Fairview Industrial Dr. SE, Salem, Oregon 97302

Cost: FREE and open to the public

“OEM is committed to helping to inform every Oregonian about tools and resources to prepare for emergencies,” said OEM Director Erin McMahon. “Preparedness Month is a reminder that we’re all stronger and more resilient when we plan ahead, practice safety, and build connections in our communities.”

For more information on Preparedness Month and the Be 2 Weeks Ready campaign, visit www.oregon.gov/oem.