Franchise Marketing Systems Sponsors September’s Elite Cup Golf Tournament

The full-scale franchise development firm is sponsoring this month’s Elite Cup, being held in New York.

...it’s about building connections, pushing yourself, and enjoying the journey. This is what we stand for at FMS, and why we’re excited to sponsor this year's Elite Cup.” — Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems

BAYSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based franchise development agency Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS) has just announced its 2025 sponsorship of the Elite Cup Golf Tournament , a high-energy day of competition, camaraderie, and fun. The event will be held Friday, September 26, 2025, at Clearview Park Golf Course in Bayside, New York.Golfers will have the chance to prove their skills in a 27-hole, Ryder Cup style format, with exciting contests for Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin. Registration opens at 8:00 AM, with a shotgun start at 8:30 AM, and players will enjoy breakfast and a BBQ lunch to fuel their performance on the course.For just $200 per person, participants will compete for cash prizes for the top three teams, a dream vacation giveaway, gift cards, and Augusta and Bethpage merchandise and apparel. Individuals, pairs, and full teams of four are all encouraged to join.“Golf has always been about more than just the game—it’s about building connections, pushing yourself, and enjoying the journey,” said Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems. “This is what we stand for at FMS, and why we’re so excited to sponsor this year’s Elite Cup.”Registration is still open. To sign up for the Elite Cup Golf Tournament, visit https://eliteeventsandtickets.net/elite-cup-entry-form About Franchise Marketing SystemsFranchise Marketing Systems is a 5-star full-service franchise consulting agency dedicated to helping businesses expand through franchising. With expertise across industries including home services, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution, the firm offers comprehensive support for businesses seeking to franchise. For more information, visit www.fmsfranchise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.