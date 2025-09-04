RHODE ISLAND, September 4 - Media Advisory Courtney Marciano For Immediate Release 401-318-0911

RIEMA to Host Third Annual Preparedness Month Blood Drive

Event at Warwick Mall combines lifesaving blood donations with community safety and preparedness resources.

Warwick, R.I. – The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) will host its third annual Preparedness Month Blood Drive on Friday, September 5, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Warwick Mall (400 Bald Hill Road, Warwick), near Nordstrom Rack.

In addition to the blood drive, the event will feature informational booths from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM), United Way 2-1-1, Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT). These partners will provide important safety and preparedness resources while supporting the Rhode Island Blood Center's mission.

In the United States, someone needs blood every two seconds. Donating not only saves lives but also helps ensure hospitals have the supplies they need for emergencies, surgeries, and routine care. In recognition of National Preparedness Month, this event invites Rhode Islanders to support community resilience through both blood donation and preparedness education.

Who: Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency What: Preparedness Month Blood Drive Where: Warwick Mall, 400 Bald Hill Road, Nordstrom Rack Entrance When: September 5, 2025 – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm