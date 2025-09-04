Edwin Blosser Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Phenomenal Business Success” Co-Authored with Howard Partridge

Edwin Blosser - Best Selling Author

TAMPICO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Phenomenal Business Success” co-authored by Edwin Blosser, alongside Howard Partridge and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on August 21st, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



The newly released book, “Phenomenal Business Success” has made a remarkable debut, achieving recognition on seven Amazon Best Seller lists and seven New Release lists. Its strong performance across multiple business and marketing categories reflects the book’s powerful insights and immediate impact on readers. Impressively, it soared to the #2 spot in several New Release categories. This milestone underscores its relevance and influence, positioning it as a go-to resource for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking strategies for growth and success.



Central to the success of "Phenomenal Business Success" is Edwin’s chapter, "Built By Faith, Driven By Purpose." Edwin shares how his life was shaped by faith, starting from a childhood salvation experience and a miraculous survival, to building a business that helps farmers through God-given vision and persistence. Through near-failure moments, personal loss, and industry challenges, he learned to trust God’s guidance, practice gratitude in hardship, and follow each step of purpose laid before him. His story is one of resilience, divine direction, and turning struggles into opportunities to serve others.



Meet Edwin Blosser:

Edwin Blosser is a farmer, inventor, and man of deep faith who believes all things are possible through grace. His life was transformed at thirteen when Jesus saved both his soul and his life just three months apart, a defining year that became the cornerstone of everything he would later build.



Raised in an Amish-Mennonite home and trained through years of hands-on learning, Edwin became a pioneer in biological soil health. He founded Midwest Bio-Systems, and he developed and manufactures the Aeromaster Composting Equipment, now used in over thirty countries to help farmers and commercial composters reduce input costs, regenerate soil, and improve the health of their land both naturally and efficiently.



Edwin’s why is clear: Success happens when we make sense of the com- plex. He lives that out by seeking depth, details, and understanding in every challenge, which allows him to design practical solutions that bring lasting impact to the farming community. His work is driven by the belief that God doesn’t just save us from things—He saves us for things.



But it’s not the equipment that defines Edwin’s legacy; it’s his humility, his faith, and his gratitude. By remaining honest about his failures and aware of human frailty, Edwin has discovered that true greatness is found not in control but in surrender. Through trials, miracles, and the grace of God, he has built a life and business anchored in purpose.



Learn more at MidwestBioSystems.com.

To order your copy of “Phenomenal Business Success” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.