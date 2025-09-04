Nick & Jamie Hallas Hit Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Phenomenal Business Success” Co-Authored with Howard Partridge

Nick & Jamie Hallas - Best Selling Authors

RHINELANDER, WI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Phenomenal Business Success” co-authored by Nick and Jamie Hallas, alongside Howard Partridge and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on August 21st, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



The newly released book, “Phenomenal Business Success” has made a remarkable debut, achieving recognition on seven Amazon Best Seller lists and seven New Release lists. Its strong performance across multiple business and marketing categories reflects the book’s powerful insights and immediate impact on readers. Impressively, it soared to the #2 spot in several New Release categories. This milestone underscores its relevance and influence, positioning it as a go-to resource for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking strategies for growth and success.



Central to the success of "Phenomenal Business Success" is Nick and Jamie’s chapter, "Crafting A Legacy Through Faith." Nick and Jamie share their journey of stepping away from security to follow God’s calling, building a business rooted in faith and family. Through challenges, uncertainty, and growth, they learned to trust God’s guidance, seek wisdom, and keep showing up despite fear. Their story highlights how staying true to their mission created not just a business, but a lasting legacy that impacts lives.



Nick and Jamie are the powerhouses behind ICT Electric, a flourishing electrical business in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Since marrying in 2003, they have fused their passion for hard work, community, and family into a life of purpose and impact. With their six extraordinary children, they have built a legacy grounded in service, faith, and connection.



Nick’s career in the electrical trade began in 2001 with his apprenticeship, where he quickly mastered the craft. He earned his journeyman license in 2006 and his master electrician certification in 2008, reflecting his skill and determination. In 2012 Nick and Jamie launched ICT Electric, which grew into a trusted cornerstone of the Northwoods, powering homes, businesses, and community spaces. Their commitment to quality and community has earned them deep trust and respect.



Jamie is the power driving the company’s success by building systems that enhance efficiency and growth. A Ziglar Legacy Certified Trainer and Coach, she draws on Zig Ziglar’s principles to inspire others to pursue their goals with purpose. Jamie plays a key role in organizing a sports club for homeschooled children, fostering friendships and character development. Through Howard Partridge’s Phenomenal Youth and summer conferences, she empowers the next generation to live with intention and faith.



Together, Nick and Jamie balance entrepreneurship and parenthood with a shared mission to build strong families. Whether wiring or coaching, this duo forges lasting connections that enrich their region. From the spark of electrical work to the warmth of faith-driven leadership, their inspirational journey is one of resilience, purpose, and impact.



