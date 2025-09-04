Deanna Sullivan Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Phenomenal Business Success” Co-Authored with Howard Partridge

Deanna Sullivan - Best Selling Author

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Phenomenal Business Success” co-authored by Deanna Sullivan, alongside Howard Partridge and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on August 21st, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



The newly released book, “Phenomenal Business Success” has made a remarkable debut, achieving recognition on seven Amazon Best Seller lists and seven New Release lists. Its strong performance across multiple business and marketing categories reflects the book’s powerful insights and immediate impact on readers. Impressively, it soared to the #2 spot in several New Release categories. This milestone underscores its relevance and influence, positioning it as a go-to resource for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking strategies for growth and success.



Central to the success of "Phenomenal Business Success" is Deanna’s chapter, "Rock-Bottom Reboot." Deanna shares how hitting rock bottom became a powerful opportunity for self-reflection and reinvention. She emphasizes the importance of taking a personal audit to realign one’s values, mindset, and purpose, showing that true success comes from meaningful growth and living in alignment with what truly matters.



Meet Deanna Sullivan:



Deanna Sullivan is an internationally recognized speaker, author, and trainer on a mission to make education not only effective but genuinely enjoyable. With every session, she brings a dynamic blend of insight, humor, and inspiration to help audiences achieve their personal and professional goals.



A sought-after keynote speaker and facilitator, Deanna has captivated audiences across the globe, with appearances in cities including Dubai, Copenhagen, Sydney, Shanghai, Geneva, Rome, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Helsinki, Oslo, Sofia, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur. She leads programs in both technical and leadership development, with signature topics covering fraud prevention, ethics, communication, and personal effectiveness.



Deanna is certified to teach ethics for Texas CPAs and is often praised for her ability to make the topic refreshingly engaging—earning feedback such as, “The best ethics course I’ve ever attended!” She is also a proud Ziglar Legacy Trainer, sharing the enduring wisdom of her hero, Zig Ziglar, around the world. In addition, Deanna is a DISC Certified Trainer, using behavioral insights to help individuals and teams enhance communication and performance. And as a member of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team, Deanna incorporates John Maxwell’s undeniable laws of leadership and growth to enrich participants’ experiences even further.



Her passion for uplifting others extends into her personal life as well— Deanna teaches Bible study at Second Baptist Church and volunteers as a speaker for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, inspiring students and professionals alike.



As the founder and principal of SullivanSolutions, Deanna helps organizations and individuals improve performance through tailored training and consulting services. With a background spanning auditing, accounting, and global risk consulting, including her role as global director of process and methodology for Arthur Andersen’s Risk Consulting Practice, Deanna brings both heart and depth to everything she does.



Learn more at SullivanSolutions.net.



To order your copy of “Phenomenal Business Success” please visit HERE.

